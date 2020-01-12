Batt Man Returns

Kevin Rudd slams PM for claiming ‘first ever’ call out of reservists during bushfires.
Rudd is a petulant poseur who simply fails to understand that nobody is interested in his petty points. Surely there must be someone who has his ear who is prepared to tell him to shut up and fuck off. We’ve all had more than enough from that oxygen thief.
Battman and sidekick Robin, burning the midnight oil.
How did they sleep while the houses were burning?
From the linked article:
“… bushfires of 2009 when he, as the prime minister, worked with the government of then-Victorian Premier John Brumby to respond to the disaster which resulted in 173 deaths.
Do you blame Kev, Brumby or the ABC?
Low twenties here in BrizVegas at 8PM. Real apocalyptic stuff.
You may be sickened at the thought that Iran could just blow an airliner out of the sky but don’t forget America did the same thing in the eighties.