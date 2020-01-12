Batt Man Returns

Posted on 8:42 pm, January 12, 2020 by currencylad

Kevin Rudd slams PM for claiming ‘first ever’ call out of reservists during bushfires.

6 Responses to Batt Man Returns

  1. Robbo
    #3290487, posted on January 12, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Rudd is a petulant poseur who simply fails to understand that nobody is interested in his petty points. Surely there must be someone who has his ear who is prepared to tell him to shut up and fuck off. We’ve all had more than enough from that oxygen thief.

  2. nb
    #3290488, posted on January 12, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    Battman and sidekick Robin, burning the midnight oil.

  3. Amused
    #3290504, posted on January 12, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    How did they sleep while the houses were burning?

  4. RobK
    #3290519, posted on January 12, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    From the linked article:
    … bushfires of 2009 when he, as the prime minister, worked with the government of then-Victorian Premier John Brumby to respond to the disaster which resulted in 173 deaths.
    Do you blame Kev, Brumby or the ABC?

  5. Bruce
    #3290526, posted on January 12, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Low twenties here in BrizVegas at 8PM. Real apocalyptic stuff.

  6. Sunbird
    #3290527, posted on January 12, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    You may be sickened at the thought that Iran could just blow an airliner out of the sky but don’t forget America did the same thing in the eighties.

