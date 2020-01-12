In the face of a bushfire catastrophe, our national conversation is still run by politics.
Liberty Quote
There is no such thing as public opinion. There is only published opinion.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- Rob on In weekly anti-Morrison column, Tingle condemns politicking
- Roger on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Roger on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- old bloke on Was Peter FitzSimons robbed?
- candy on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Roger on In weekly anti-Morrison column, Tingle condemns politicking
- stackja on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Carpe Jugulum on Torture: Pell moved to maximum security prison for terrorists
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Leo G on Torture: Pell moved to maximum security prison for terrorists
- Roger on Torture: Pell moved to maximum security prison for terrorists
- Old School Conservative on Torture: Pell moved to maximum security prison for terrorists
- Confused Old Misfit on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- candy on In weekly anti-Morrison column, Tingle condemns politicking
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- Cui Bono on In weekly anti-Morrison column, Tingle condemns politicking
- RobK on How is energy-rich Australia running out of electricity?
-
Recent Posts
- Torture: Pell moved to maximum security prison for terrorists
- In weekly anti-Morrison column, Tingle condemns politicking
- How is energy-rich Australia running out of electricity?
- Black Friday 1939
- Others like Craig Kelly needed even more than ever
- For Trump, a Twelver Gun Salute
- Travelling
- Redemptionists versus rationalists and the future of world prosperity
- Was Peter FitzSimons robbed?
- He’s really angry
- Open Forum: January 11, 2020
- A modern religious newspaper
- There are many fronts in the wars to defend Western Civilisation from its enemies
- More like Craig Kelly needed
- Wowser ABC sniffs around for a vaping scandal – fails
- Denialist ice formations refuse to accept the science
- Jo Nova calls out fake news from the BOM
- The dilemma of the Democrats
- The Bishops and Cardinal Pell: A Brief Backgrounder
- International confidence in the American president
- Good on you
- Controlled burn
- Hope for the Future. Sponsor an IPA campus coordinator!!
- The cost of unreliable energy
- Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- The media if Trump was a Democrat
- Coordination at last: fire bosses burn off political hazard
- We are the most virtuous country in the world
- Magic Pudding Monetary Theory (MMT)
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
L still getting a Tingle.
Just another opinion piece and really, who is interested in
Tingle’s opinion?
In the face of a bushfire catastrophe, our national conversation is still run by politics.
Says a journalist whose every working moment is consumed by politics.
La Tingle, surely, is taking the pi5s here.
Have a read of what happened when the Prime Minister gave ABC News Radio some of his valuable time on 4th January – at the absolute height of the bushfire emergency – and the ABC “interviewer” Sandy Aloisi wanted to do nothing other than harangue him about the politics:
Whip Me, ABC, Thrash Me Again
When being attacked, surely the PM must defend. Or is tingle suggesting he should just stand there and take a beating?
The tenor of Tingle’s article is a political hatchet job – something her headline decries but does so none-the-less.
No, your cynicism is inexcusable. Having a royal commission after events like this should be mandatory, not “the perfect response in the short term for any question you don’t want to answer”. If it turns out that states have not acted on recommendations of previous bushfire RC’s, then those in charge need to be held accountable, whatever their political stripe.
Questions of culpability need to be asked and answered. But I get it that those in authority at the state level don’t want those questions asked – it might explain certain responses relating to hazard reductions made by certain people. Those responses need to be tested.
That’s because, Laura, organisations like the ABC have been at the forefront of attacking Morrison rather than looking for opportunities to get behind him. Laura, go see a shrink; you are suffering from Morrison Derangement Syndrome.
“Climate change” is leftist-speak for anthropogenic climate change (previously anthropogenic global warming, or AGW). Even Craig Kelly is adamant that the climate is changing – the issue is whether or not it is human-induced, and if so whether Australia (on its own) can actually do anything about it. Cutting our CO2 emissions does nothing for Australia (other than cost a lot of money and gives us unreliable electricity via renewables like solar and wind).
It seems that there are seasonal forcings at work producing conditions conducing to severe bushfires (the Indian Ocean Dipole comes to mind, along with the impending Grand Solar Minimum.
Savva and her weekly Abbott bad rants. Tingle and her weekly ScoMo bad rants. Cushy
It is probably time for the Libs to give in to the pressure and re-instate the carbon tax, subsidise and build more renewable energy farms, amd close down the coal mines. It seems internationally we are a laughing stock if it was not so serious. Now I think that will half destroy Australia’s economy and there will still be bushfires, but I believe I am in the minority well and truly now. A dinosaur I am.
Tough for kids and their future prospects and all that but you learn best through error.
The media here makes things ungovernable too. It would be understabable if LNP want to give in to the pressure and just roll with it.
Tingle’s obsession with Morrison is “bizarre”.
It’s time to ensure that the ABC is 100% powered by solar and wind 24/7 or is that 2-4 hours/7?