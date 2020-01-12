In weekly anti-Morrison column, Tingle condemns politicking

Posted on 10:16 am, January 12, 2020 by currencylad

In the face of a bushfire catastrophe, our national conversation is still run by politics.

10 Responses to In weekly anti-Morrison column, Tingle condemns politicking

  1. stackja
    #3289939, posted on January 12, 2020 at 10:19 am

    L still getting a Tingle.

  2. KaaBee
    #3289942, posted on January 12, 2020 at 10:30 am

    Just another opinion piece and really, who is interested in
    Tingle’s opinion?

  3. Roger
    #3289943, posted on January 12, 2020 at 10:32 am

    In the face of a bushfire catastrophe, our national conversation is still run by politics.

    Says a journalist whose every working moment is consumed by politics.

  4. John64
    #3289953, posted on January 12, 2020 at 10:47 am

    La Tingle, surely, is taking the pi5s here.

    Have a read of what happened when the Prime Minister gave ABC News Radio some of his valuable time on 4th January – at the absolute height of the bushfire emergency – and the ABC “interviewer” Sandy Aloisi wanted to do nothing other than harangue him about the politics:

    Whip Me, ABC, Thrash Me Again

  5. The BigBlueCat
    #3289954, posted on January 12, 2020 at 10:47 am

    It’s hard not to listen to these interviews though, and get the sense that he is rattling off an alibi; that he remains on the defensive.

    When being attacked, surely the PM must defend. Or is tingle suggesting he should just stand there and take a beating?

    The tenor of Tingle’s article is a political hatchet job – something her headline decries but does so none-the-less.

    Excuse the cynicism, but doesn’t a possible royal commission — whatever its ultimate virtues — provide the perfect response in the short term for any question you don’t want to answer?

    No, your cynicism is inexcusable. Having a royal commission after events like this should be mandatory, not “the perfect response in the short term for any question you don’t want to answer”. If it turns out that states have not acted on recommendations of previous bushfire RC’s, then those in charge need to be held accountable, whatever their political stripe.

    Questions of culpability need to be asked and answered. But I get it that those in authority at the state level don’t want those questions asked – it might explain certain responses relating to hazard reductions made by certain people. Those responses need to be tested.

    Yet even in the face of a catastrophe that shows our infrastructure vulnerable, and the economy under threat, we are still overwhelmed with political management.

    That’s because, Laura, organisations like the ABC have been at the forefront of attacking Morrison rather than looking for opportunities to get behind him. Laura, go see a shrink; you are suffering from Morrison Derangement Syndrome.

  6. The BigBlueCat
    #3289970, posted on January 12, 2020 at 10:58 am

    But it apparently isn’t OK to simply say that clearly the climate has changed (even to say that without saying because it’s due to, you know, climate change).

    “Climate change” is leftist-speak for anthropogenic climate change (previously anthropogenic global warming, or AGW). Even Craig Kelly is adamant that the climate is changing – the issue is whether or not it is human-induced, and if so whether Australia (on its own) can actually do anything about it. Cutting our CO2 emissions does nothing for Australia (other than cost a lot of money and gives us unreliable electricity via renewables like solar and wind).

    It seems that there are seasonal forcings at work producing conditions conducing to severe bushfires (the Indian Ocean Dipole comes to mind, along with the impending Grand Solar Minimum.

  7. Cui Bono
    #3289987, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Savva and her weekly Abbott bad rants. Tingle and her weekly ScoMo bad rants. Cushy

  8. candy
    #3289989, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:07 am

    It is probably time for the Libs to give in to the pressure and re-instate the carbon tax, subsidise and build more renewable energy farms, amd close down the coal mines. It seems internationally we are a laughing stock if it was not so serious. Now I think that will half destroy Australia’s economy and there will still be bushfires, but I believe I am in the minority well and truly now. A dinosaur I am.
    Tough for kids and their future prospects and all that but you learn best through error.

    The media here makes things ungovernable too. It would be understabable if LNP want to give in to the pressure and just roll with it.

  9. Roger
    #3290003, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Tingle’s obsession with Morrison is “bizarre”.

  10. Rob
    #3290017, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:32 am

    It’s time to ensure that the ABC is 100% powered by solar and wind 24/7 or is that 2-4 hours/7?

