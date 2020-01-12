Markle is less biracial than she is monomanical

PREPARATORY to the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby, back in May 2019, the ABC ran a predictable leftist ‘report’ about how horrid white racists would inevitably do and say horrid white racist things when the child was born. Preemptive denunciation of imaginary political offences is standard fare at the ABC whose – ahem – business model is all about fanning the embers of hatred and then luxuriating in the moral superiority of being Outraged and Appalled. Here’s how that report began:

As a bi-racial, divorced, American actor, Meghan Markle revolutionised the British Royal family simply by marrying into it. Many Royal watchers have welcomed the Duchess of Sussex as a breath of fresh air for a family which has mostly been dominated by white Anglican aristocrats.

Imagine that. In one of the primordial homes of white-skinned humans, the royal family has been dominated by white aristocrats – rather than, say, black chimney sweeps and Buddhist smithies. The reporters – Europe bureau chief Samantha Hawley and Rebecca Armitage – then spoke with several bi-racial Britons and the inevitable ‘expert’ from a university. They all agreed that Harry and Meghan’s baby would be not so much a bundle of joy as a bundle of BLAM! to the in-laws and the UK’s racist monsters.

So how’s that breath of fresh air going? Not too fresh now. What sort of a role model of biracial Cool Britannia abandons the Queen of England’s tender little great-grandson in Canada? That’s after she engineered Harry’s estrangement from his own brother and announced she won’t go on living with her husband’s family. Let’s be honest: Markle wanted her husband’s prestige, his genes and a share of his white position in the world. She got all three and is now repaying him with the worst queen-bee behaviour of her adopted social/racial cohort in the US. The worst cruelty is this: she’s cunning enough to know his parents’ famous split means he’ll do anything to acquiesce to her wishes and save the marriage. This just in: the Queen has summoned him to a crisis meeting on Monday. Meghan “will try to join via telephone.” Let’s hope MI6 sabotages the connection.