Markle is less biracial than she is monomanical

PREPARATORY to the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby, back in May 2019, the ABC ran a predictable leftist ‘report’ about how horrid white racists would inevitably do and say horrid white racist things when the child was born. Preemptive denunciation of imaginary political offences is standard fare at the ABC whose – ahem – business model is all about fanning the embers of hatred and then luxuriating in the moral superiority of being Outraged and Appalled. Here’s how that report began:
As a bi-racial, divorced, American actor, Meghan Markle revolutionised the British Royal family simply by marrying into it.
Many Royal watchers have welcomed the Duchess of Sussex as a breath of fresh air for a family which has mostly been dominated by white Anglican aristocrats.
Imagine that. In one of the primordial homes of white-skinned humans, the royal family has been dominated by white aristocrats – rather than, say, black chimney sweeps and Buddhist smithies. The reporters – Europe bureau chief Samantha Hawley and Rebecca Armitage – then spoke with several bi-racial Britons and the inevitable ‘expert’ from a university. They all agreed that Harry and Meghan’s baby would be not so much a bundle of joy as a bundle of BLAM! to the in-laws and the UK’s racist monsters.
So how’s that breath of fresh air going? Not too fresh now. What sort of a role model of biracial Cool Britannia abandons the Queen of England’s tender little great-grandson in Canada? That’s after she engineered Harry’s estrangement from his own brother and announced she won’t go on living with her husband’s family. Let’s be honest: Markle wanted her husband’s prestige, his genes and a share of his white position in the world. She got all three and is now repaying him with the worst queen-bee behaviour of her adopted social/racial cohort in the US. The worst cruelty is this: she’s cunning enough to know his parents’ famous split means he’ll do anything to acquiesce to her wishes and save the marriage. This just in: the Queen has summoned him to a crisis meeting on Monday. Meghan “will try to join via telephone.” Let’s hope MI6 sabotages the connection.
If ABC reports, then it’s probably wrong.
Narc 101
Isolation
No, seriously, I believe this actually is possible nowadays via the electrical telephone.
Biracials always gets a dream run in the media.
Meghan
Obama
Trudeau
I must have strayed onto the Daily Mail site by accident….
Some cruel people say that Meghan is only a taker not a giver.
Not true
MEGXIT! How Cultural Marxism is SPLITTING the Royal Family!!!
(I posted this vid this morning in the Open Forum.)
who’s the babe at 1:42?
Let’s hope that no one mentions the word Gold Digger. Oops!
The memes have begun.
Dr Faustus #3290246, posted on January 12, 2020, at 4:01 pm
[Ned Seagoon:] Dial on, brave telephone. Send those electric-type impulses athwart the sleeping continents.
[FX:} telephone rings (British bell tones)
[Ned:] E’en now sounds the tintinnabulation of the phone bell which will arouse the helmsman of England, to whom I carry the victorious news!
[Willium:] Battersea Dogs Home, mate!
[Ned:] Curse, wrong number!
From The Goon Show “The Wages of Fear” (1956)
FelixKruell
#3290252, posted on January 12, 2020 at 4:20 pm
I must have strayed onto the Daily Mail site by accident….
Are you a Faux Snob or something?
you get better coverage on Daily Mail than Mainstream Media
for example
REVEALED: Photos taken by US Special Operations show the body of General Qassem Soleimani and his wallet in drone strike wreckage after they tailed him to prove he was dead
New photos show aftermath of January 3 drone strike at Baghdad International Airport
Quds Forces leader Qassem Soleimani and nine others were killed in two cars hit by US drone missiles
Photos show burning wreckage and some of Soleimani’s personal effects after the strike
An actual royal summons? For which it is an offence not to attend?
I think the ABC may have used the wrong language here.
OldOzzie:
No, a real snob. One who doesn’t read New Idea either.
This is just another article that blithely makes up stuff – like this whole section:
Just wrote this at another site:
You would think looking after a months old baby and forming family life with a relatively new husband and his family and feeling a sense of duty to be part of the Royal responsibilities (when able), would be a full life indeed.
Meghan has everything and more. She wanted it and got it. Husband, baby, fame. At the same time she is manoeuvring to get back to her celebrity world of being a celebrity in her own right boosted by being Royal making her a unique brand for extra fame and fortune. Easy-peasy.