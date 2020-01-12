Torture: Pell moved to maximum security prison for terrorists

Posted on 10:41 am, January 12, 2020 by currencylad

At Fairfax. The move to Barwon (where Carl Williams was assassinated) is being blamed on a drone flyover.

  2. Botswana O'Hooligan
    #3289980, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Photo in The Australian shows the poor old bugger being led away in handcuffs as if he is some dangerous crim.

  3. stackja
    #3289984, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:04 am

    George Pell moved to new prison as drone sparks spying fears
    George Pell has been moved from the maximum security Melbourne Assessment Prison after a drone was spotted near the grounds. Now police have launched an investigation amid suspicions of spying.

    Aneeka Simonis and Mark Buttler, Sunday Herald Sun
    Subscriber only

    January 12, 2020 8:00am

    The drone was sighted on Thursday, sources saying it was hovering near a visitors’ garden. One theory is that the drone was being used by a media organisation or individual in an attempt to get photos or video footage of Pell.

    They could fetch big money because of high international interest in his case.

    Pell has now been moved to ­Barwon Prison, near Geelong.

    “Corrections Victoria can confirm an incident involving a drone flying over the Melbourne Assessment ­Prison on Thursday,” a Department of Justice spokeswoman said.

    “Corrections Victoria has referred this matter to Victoria Police for ­investigation,” she added.

    Vic Pol to investigate?

  4. Old School Conservative
    #3289997, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Any information on Barwon?
    Will this be better for Cardinal Pell?

  5. Roger
    #3289998, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:16 am

    Vic Pol to investigate?

    The Cardinal will be first on their list of suspects.

  6. Leo G
    #3289999, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Vic Pol to investigate?

    Punishing Pell for a drone flyover, without evidence that Pell had any knowledge?
    As for suggesting that the news media may have had a motive- even Vic Pol had a stronger motive.
    Surely the prison authorities can’t suspect Pell supporters were planning an escape.

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #3290001, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Any information on Barwon?
    Will this be better for Cardinal Pell?

    Basically no. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HM_Prison_Barwon

  8. bemused
    #3290020, posted on January 12, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Pell may end up becoming Australia’s Epstein.

