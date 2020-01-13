Bushfires: Pennies on prevention could save the states millions

Posted on 10:34 am, January 13, 2020 by Henry Ergas

With the flames still raging, it is too early to tell how great the losses from this season’s bushfires will be. Already now, however, the ­commonwealth government has pledged $2bn for a National Bushfire Recovery Agency, while the NSW government has announced an additional $1bn in recovery funding.

5 Responses to Bushfires: Pennies on prevention could save the states millions

  1. stackja
    #3290889, posted on January 13, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Today in 1939 devastation. Lesson learned? No! This time?

  2. stackja
    #3290899, posted on January 13, 2020 at 10:54 am

    But as Australia Day approaches, perhaps we could learn a lesson from the past. In March 1819, after floods had swept through the Hawkesbury River catchment near Sydney, governor Lachlan Macquarie issued an order to be read in every church and chapel for the three ensuing Sundays.

    It was, the order declared, the new settlers’ “wilful and wayward Habit of placing their Residences within the Reach of the Flood” that had caused “the deplorable losses which have been sustained within the last few years” — losses which “might have been in great Measure averted” had regulations limiting the area of settlement been respected.

    Macquarie didn’t demand that the settlers recant their sins, as would have been common in the previous century. Nor did he offer to compensate them for the losses they had incurred, as became common in the century after his own.

    Rather, very much in the spirit of the Enlightenment, he told them to mitigate risk by rationally controlling their exposure to that “impetuous element which it is not for Man to contend with”.

    Two hundred years later, as disaster once again devastates families and communities, Australia should at long last heed his call.

  3. bemused
    #3290934, posted on January 13, 2020 at 11:22 am

    News in 2027:

    The Federal government pledges $10 billion to bushfire recovery, the states say it’s not enough.

    The Bushfire Royal Commission points out that more action to clear fuel loads in forests needed to prevent another catastrophic bushfire.

    Fire chiefs say fuel load reduction does not prevent catastrophic bushfires. Rural fire volunteers say electric fire trucks have proven to be unworkable as constant power outages mean they can’t charge their vehicles.

    Greens and students worried about climate change call for more action as we now have only 10 years before we reach a tipping point.

    The US, UK, Russia, China and India have the biggest economic, wealth and health booms in history, as cheap and reliable energy boosts all aspects of life. The EU is still considering increasing their carbon tax to prevent catastrophic climate change.

  4. Roger
    #3290938, posted on January 13, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Bushfires: Pennies on prevention could save the states millions

    And when it comes to private property being destroyed, one would think the insurance companies would be lobbying government to do just that.

    If they would listen, that is.

  5. Mark A
    #3290941, posted on January 13, 2020 at 11:26 am

    bemused
    #3290934, posted on January 13, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Hope not, but I think, you are on the money, Nostradamus, move over.

