Confirmed: proposed cash ban is about controlling your money

Proposed cash ban is not about controlling your money, says Reserve Bank.
NOW that 2020 is well underway, let’s not allow this to escape the scrutiny it deserves. A Liberal government has legislated to ban Australians from spending any more than $10,000 of their own money in cash. In fact, the Morrison government slated the new policy to begin officially on 1 January. Happy New Year, base! The Prime Minister wants ‘offenders’ jailed for two years. This hasn’t come to pass because although approved in the lower house, the bill is now held up – an appropriate phrase – in a Senate committee hearing. An unlikely but very welcome opponent of the policy is Independent MP Andrew Wilkie. Good work.
So it’s likely.
The first step on the road to social credit?
Nice cartoon.
A very odd thing for a Liberal PM to propose. I wonder who he is taking advice from.
Be fun as blackouts hit.
Financial transactions would stop Australia-wide.
But keep on shutting down coal fired power stations guys.
I’m sure it’ll work out fine.
Maybe you should ban tumbrils too, just in case.
Just sayin’.
Lampposts, rope, some assembly required. This is why I left the Liberals back in 98. Even when they won they implemented leftist polocies stripping more and more liberties. Johnny Howler was big government on steroids. I bet the royal commission Scotty slowmo wants is to give him and his traitors cover to implement a carbon price.
Last I heard cash is still legal tender. Putting a cap on how much you can use for a single transaction is fraught with difficulties. Not the least being the ingenuity of mankind in finding a way around a problem when it comes to money. I suspect the people that proposed this get paid online and do all their purchases including latte by card and think they will rake in more tax from the plebs that deal in cash. I predict the opposite might happen as large transactions are off-shored and smaller ones broken into bites and even more cash goes underground. Oh and has anyone considered that the cost of administering this fan dangle will likely far outweigh any benefits.
That has applied throughout history. Only governments seem to think they are smarter.
The final public hearing for the Cash Ban bill as part of the Senate committee process will be held somewhere in Sydney on Thursday 30th January 2020.
This may well be the last opportunity we have to turn up and riot* against the loss of a basic freedom – to use your own cash to buy things outside of the banking system and away from the eyes of government.
* metaphorically speaking, meaning to make as much and as loud of a public a fuss as is legally possible / tolerated.