Confirmed: proposed cash ban is about controlling your money

Proposed cash ban is not about controlling your money, says Reserve Bank.

NOW that 2020 is well underway, let’s not allow this to escape the scrutiny it deserves. A Liberal government has legislated to ban Australians from spending any more than $10,000 of their own money in cash. In fact, the Morrison government slated the new policy to begin officially on 1 January. Happy New Year, base! The Prime Minister wants ‘offenders’ jailed for two years. This hasn’t come to pass because although approved in the lower house, the bill is now held up – an appropriate phrase – in a Senate committee hearing. An unlikely but very welcome opponent of the policy is Independent MP Andrew Wilkie. Good work.