James Delingpole on fire

Posted on 6:13 pm, January 13, 2020 by currencylad

Australian ‘Climate’ Fires Are Pure Fake News Propaganda.

This entry was posted in Fake News, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to James Delingpole on fire

  1. stackja
    #3291365, posted on January 13, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Australia MSM fake news?
    I am shocked!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.