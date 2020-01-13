Not “killer trees” but killer governments in thrall to greens

Just look at this disgraceful jungle road in Gippsland. There should be 25 metre breaks on either side.
Please explain exactly what you mean by “in thrall to the greens”.
Me being a conspiracy theorist by reading the slavishly followed agenda 21 and agenda 203o by Australian governments and councils [as decreed they all must do by same agendas] I tend to think it’s a lot bigger than activism by a very small portion of Australians and a weird little political party of inconsequence.
Much of this bullshit is implemented by councillors and politicians who may not be green, but little authoritarians using UN agenda to implement their authority…………………basically something to do, something to line up with when politicly you stand for nothing, except your own career.
And a career needs a reason to exist.
But…………..alas……. it seems Australians won’t hear of it.
Add an extra lane and that could be the Strzelecki Hwy in South Gippsland (not yet burnt), or pretty much any road in Gippsland.
The left, greenies, UN and renewable energy scabs are running a scurrilous campaign blaming Australia’s current bushfires into a reason to up the anti on climate change and renewables. It is simply not valid as weather in the affected areas has been far hotter in the past. The reasons for the fires involve heavy growth, lack of clearing, several days of warm dry weather, wind and ignition (man made or natural). No matter how much we reduce emissions this will not prevent bush fires. Only naive idiots could believe this. Having been centrally involved in the Ash Wednesday fires and Black Saturday fires I would also caution people to believe this season is over. It is not. There is a fire ball waiting to happen in many parts of Victoria and we still need to get through another three months. If Andrews was up to the task he would be approving clearing now so at least crews can get access if the worst happens.
In NSW, when Bob Carr was the minister, and later premier, he ratified moves to have fire trails abandoned.
Carr’s moves prevented access to those fire trails by the Rural Fire Service, under the pretext he was keeping four 4WDs and campers out.
The government (and how many problems that we face today are created by government?) put locked gates on these national parks and planted big rocks at the entry to the fire trails.
https://volunteerfirefighters.org.au/it-is-high-time-bureaucrats-and-politicians-stopped-blaming-climate-change-for-a-bushfire-crisis-that-is-very-much-of-their-own-making-and-is-putting-lives-at-risk
>> Also, under Kyoto, it is of utmost importance to maintain the vegetation.
It is the priority. The more vegetation, the more valuable the carbon sink.
For 30 years, the residents of Mt Wilson and Mt Irvine in the Blue Mountains have been lobbying to get the Bowen’s creek road reopened. Originally built in 1935 as an alternative emergency access road.
The bridge fell into disrepair and the route was closed in 1990.
This is the only alternative route in and out for those communities.
The main route (Mt Wilson Rd) looks exactly like that picture linked. Its almost as if they want a repeat of the Black Saturday Kinglake tragedy in Victoria.
The criminality of local government is astounding.
Bob went walkabout.
An army without explosive experts? Hazard trees can be downed safely, even when adjacent to structures sensitive to shock waves, by drilling and internally loading explosive charges.
Clearly you have no idea of the logistics and safety requirements for something like that.
As an example of how stupid the Greens and their followers are, during the latest fires around Bega I evacuated from the farm to Bega, staying with friends et al. I mentioned that the enormous fuel load in the various state forests around Bega were the result of insufficient controlled winter burns as a consequence of Green policies.
One interlocutor denied this asserting that the Greens have never been in power so that explanation was false.
Stupid is as stupid does.