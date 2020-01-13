On The Getting of Scott Morrison

THIS morning’s bad Newspoll result for Scott Morrison will arouse party room conniptions and a story-unto-itself nuclear half-life in the media but the figures are only as foreboding as the Prime Minister wants them to be. The poll is a chin cut – bloody but not deep. Yes, a month of causal linkage made by commentators between Mr Morrison’s actions (or whereabouts) and deadly bushfires took a political toll. No surprise there. The bigger the lie, the bigger the bill. But the idea that hundred of thousands of voters suddenly want Anthony Albanese to hold the reins of Federal power is laughable. Apart from a few notably goofy photo-ops with firemen, he has said and done nothing of any importance or relevance to the unfolding national crisis. His first instinct was to defend the PM when the Hawaii hysteria began. Both men underestimated the journalistic appetite during the Christmas lull for a scandal to rival the cricket as a lazy-days diversion for the bored and the fanatical. The Opposition Leader altered his messaging only when it became clear Mr Morrison was the arch-villain. The poll also shows there was a public appetite for a culpability narrative. That’s no bad thing. The dollar coin has to stop rolling at somebody’s boot-tip. But it’s doubtful the public holds the PM accountable for the fires or their scope and fallout. They realise that’s deranged. No, they mostly hold Mr Morrison responsible for mismanaging his own vulnerability to criticism. He should be on top of such political basics.
Polling aside, the broader hate-campaign against Scott Morrison had three phases. First, a few journalists – all carbon dioxide foes still smarting about yet another electoral repudiation for the cause – decided that a Prime Minister (with two young children) had no right to Christmas leave while bushfires were burning. If he couldn’t man a hose like Tony Abbott or dole out a cut-lunch for the cameras like Mr Albanese, he sure as Adam Schiff could visit some forward areas and a command headquarters; he could be seen to care, in other words. Phase two was predictable: by the time he did return to work, the media had primed those he visited – many of them sullen ferals or “firies” living fifteen minutes of fame – to abuse him. A few even expressed a desire to assault him. Other ‘protesters’ were arrested after invading his family home in the Shire – later boasting their intention was to defecate in the swimming pool used by the Morrisons’ two little girls. Amoral animals like this used to be clubbed by Special Branch in the Bjelke-Petersen era but they now sashay around Australian political life like ennobled heroes. In Victoria, they are a special branch themselves – of the ALP. The third and final phase was something the Nolan brothers’ filmic magicians called ‘the Prestige.’ The ta-da moment when we see what the set-up was all about. It was ‘climate change’ pulled out of a top-hat. Same old rabbit.
As a former marketing man ScoMo should have known better than to be elsewhere when the fire hit the trees. I’m not a fan of his, but the yelling and screaming about him is making me puke. It’s not like he set the fires.
ScoMo deserves all he gets.
He’s a spineless leftist, a global socialist servant, a poor salesman, who stands for nothing.
He’s anti cash, he’s climate alarmist who will not tolerate for a second getting out of an agreement with those who wish the west’s destruction,………………..and now the left can smell the shit in his pants because he stands for nothing and has tried to have a bet each way.
A disaster for Australia.
Did Scomo leave before Victoria exploded? Dan didn’t get interested until when?
Morrison will now pointlessly try to win the left over with climate bollocks, winning not one vote, but turning his base against him. Fool.
Same old rabbit.
The issue of climate change needs to be officially taken to an election or plebiscite.
That is, if a majority believe the planet is at risk and certain policies will stop our bushfires, that is what should be done.
This whole issue is holding up proper governance and stability in Australia. The media cannot let it go and PMs lose their jobs because of it.
Yes laughable indeed. Albanese is a lonely figure constantly traveling the length and breadth of the nation in search of an issue – any issue – that gets him in the press and gives the ALP some relevance.
And this goes on while he and other senior Labor figures ignore the fundamental schism in the ALP – between its blue-collar voters and the inner city woke elites – that threatens to grow into a fundamental split in the party the size of the DLP episode, and will keep Labor out of government for years to come.
Maybe it will all go away Albo?
Did Scomo leave before Victoria exploded? Dan didn’t get interested until when?
I think the difficulty arose because he did not tell the public he was on holiday and hardly anyone knew that McCormack was the acting PM, or even if he knew himself.
Victoria exploded, there seemed to be no PM or acting PM, and only then it was discovered PM Morrison was in Hawaii.
Spot on with this observation. The left and greenies desperately needed to shift the narrative away from the overgrowth of bush land, lack of clearing and fire bugs being the main culprits. They were on the back foot and so they targeted Morrison so he would pull in his head which, being a dutiful coward, he did. The left helped by the CO2 media then piled on the climate change mantra and low and behold they are back calling the punches. Get a back bone Scomo you just lost a big opportunity to silence the catastrophists.