A most intriguing “Parasite”

‘Parasite’, having been named Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics, has now been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

First let me say it was the most watchable film I have seen in a long time. Then let me say it was the most morally incoherent film I have seen in a long time, although I do think I have finally unravelled its message. I will add no spoilers. Will only say it’s worth your time. It was as watchable as the new Starwars is dull beyond imagination. Modern PC has not caught up with Korea, while Starwars was so Hollywood that almost from the first second I could tell where the film would end, as it did. You most definitely cannot say that about Parasite. There has been talk for a long time that it might win Best Picture at the Academy Awards – which is now an even more realistic possibility – so others seem to see its moral centre, but that’s Hollywood for you. You’ll have to see the film to know what I mean.

And if you’ve seen Parasite, please include nothing that gives away the story in the comments.