A picture is worth a lot of words. CO2 and warming since 1895

A handy picture from an informative paper that provides a long list of counter-arguments about catastrophic warming. I take the point that very little good is done by circulating these things among ourselves, the thing is to get to a wider circle of people. We need to look for the best material to provide to others who are interested but uninformed.

The scientifically illiterate bean counters at The Australian are at it again. Vintage Alan Kohler. Bring back the NEG, ignore the science and damn the price and security of the power supply.

The current defensive, “we always thought that” stance, coupled with “I won’t put up electricity prices to do it, or put a tax on them”, to quote Prime Minister Scott Morrison in his ABC interview on the weekend, is a dead end.

That’s because first, he and his party obviously have not always believed in climate change and its connection with extreme weather events, for which there is plenty of evidence including a lump of coal in parliament, and second, anyone who did actually understand the awful risks from global warming would readily put up electricity prices to prevent them, and more.

Robert Gottliebsen is excited about the prospects for pumped hydro and the battery of the nation. A bit late to replace Liddell but!

The “battery of the nation” project is about rescuing Daniel Andrews and to a lesser extent Gladys Berejiklian. The plan is to double Tasmania’s renewable energy capacity by developing pumped hydro energy storage, building wind farms and upgrading existing generation assets.

Fourteen pumped hydro sites have been earmarked across the state with a combined potential generation capacity of up to 4800 megawatts—about the same amount that is produced in the Latrobe Valley from brown coal.

The second leg of the plan is the construction of another direct-current transmission interconnector with the mainland — the Marinus Link — which would send excess electricity to Melbourne during peak demand periods.

Morrison claimed that this interconnector could be built as soon as 2025, although this has since shifted to 2027.

And from Moodys. Tell us more about the increasing frequency of extreme weather events. That has about the same legs as the demise of the polar bears. The story is in The Australian.

“Over time, increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters related to climate change are likely to result in rising and recurring costs for Australia’s general and local governments, which will test their capacity — currently strong — to mitigate these costs,” Moody’s vice-president and senior credit officer Martin Petch said.

Windwatching. Around noon today (not a screen shot) the windmills were providing a touch over 1% of the power required in SE Australia, near 0.4 GW (6% plated capacity) to meet almost 30GW of demand. Double or triple the wind fleet and what do you get with that amount of wind compared with brown coal cranking out 4.2 since breakfast time. The low point for brown coal in recent months is 3.1GW. Figures for the % of demand provided by the wind at dinner time this year: 6, 5.5, 6, 12, 12.5, 8, 6, 8, 8, 9, 10.5, 8.5, 5.

More problems for solar panels. Who would have thought there would be a downside to putting fragile panels full of toxic materials onto the roofs of the nation? Paywalled story in The Australian about the danger of putting out fires in the vicinity of solar panels.

As long as solar panels are exposed to sunlight, they can continue to generate DC power during and after fires — even if damaged — leading to potential secondary fires or injuries to firefighters and other volunteers.