Annastacia Palaszczuk holidayed while township burned

Veteran who ran makeshift refugee camp for Aurukun residents slams Queensland government.
THE heroic saviour of 60 fleeing men, women and children from Aurukun has compared the rioting, violence, vendetta and malicious arson that followed the murder of two young clansmen in the Cape York community to Somalia. Tim White knows what he’s talking about. He is a veteran of the ADF’s 1992-93 Somalia deployment (Operation Solace). Using his own initiative and at great risk to his own welfare, he transported to safety those escaping the conflagration and provisioned them with food and medical supplies. The number of refugees grew to 130. Dr White is angry with the Palaszczuk government. “We had to keep reminding ourselves we were in Australia … the state government failed this mob.” The question is: why?
Police photo of burning homes in Aurukun on New Year’s Day.
Part of the answer, of course, is racism. Not fake racism of the Meghan Markle variety but the real, wicked, left-wing variety. Labor politicians and journalists (a single group) don’t like drawing attention to cultural failures in Aboriginal townships – especially violence against women and girls – because they think intellectually lofty (that is, superior) whites should look the other way, in the interests of ‘tolerance.’ Add to that the gender and party affiliation of the Queensland’s Premier and you realise why a vicious tribal war was – for all intents and purposes – ignored by Scott Morrison’s Labor Party critics and the media’s phony humanitarians. Will Premier Palaszczuk visit the town, will Melbourne luvvies have a vigil, will Nicole and Keith donate half a million dollars to rebuild Aurukun, will comedians and musicians hold a fundraiser? Of course not.
To the left this is all different.
Not really worth reporting.
Have a remote area nurse here at the course I’m on. We have had a few coded conversations with others listening in, basically those places are Arky in the extreme. RFDS staff basically locked in compounds when they aren’t working.
Never forget visiting Yuendumu when making an epic crossing of the Tanami quite a few years ago. It was like a miniature Beirut – fires and rubbish in the streets, and the police station was a fortified compound.
The disintegration of Aurukun was very well documented by anthropologist Peter Sutton in “The Politics of Suffering”. Sutton had to re-examine the very basis of his former ideas on indigenous welfare when faced with the ugly reality of daily life in Aurukun. Well worth reading. But his expert and first hand conclusions didn’t shift officialdom – obviously.
Aboriginal townships are not townships…………………….far from it, and if they were this violence would be far less likely.
Remember Numbers was a soldier who also can’t see the forest for the socialist welfare apartheid trees.
This bloke was publicly funded to be there and due to Army training could do something about the mess caused by the system he was also financially benefitting from.
How do I know he was benefitting financially from the system?
He was there…………………so I’m having a guess I’d put money on .
I’m having a guess that this bloke is a lefty that can’t see the bigger picture, and while there are these “saviours” around, and the communities are segregated into abo only communities serviced by left wing whites making a Motsa, thinking they have a grasp of things by using terms like “on country” and “mob” and “deadly” and fawning over black skin in sickening paternalism and the racism of low expectations, pardon me if I am too cynical to give this bloke a round of applause.
He’ll leave soon, had his play, and the next lefty on the gravy train will be along.
It’s interesting that The Aus does not open these reports to comments online.
So where is professor Pommy Pascoe ? He would be an expert on pre white settlement Aboriginal Fire Service , huge solar operated fire engines pulled by teams of highly trained kangaroos ,we could use his imaginative pwers Im sure ,might inspire the politicians .