Annastacia Palaszczuk holidayed while township burned

Veteran who ran makeshift refugee camp for Aurukun residents slams Queensland government.

THE heroic saviour of 60 fleeing men, women and children from Aurukun has compared the rioting, violence, vendetta and malicious arson that followed the murder of two young clansmen in the Cape York community to Somalia. Tim White knows what he’s talking about. He is a veteran of the ADF’s 1992-93 Somalia deployment (Operation Solace). Using his own initiative and at great risk to his own welfare, he transported to safety those escaping the conflagration and provisioned them with food and medical supplies. The number of refugees grew to 130. Dr White is angry with the Palaszczuk government. “We had to keep reminding ourselves we were in Australia … the state government failed this mob.” The question is: why?

Police photo of burning homes in Aurukun on New Year’s Day.

Part of the answer, of course, is racism. Not fake racism of the Meghan Markle variety but the real, wicked, left-wing variety. Labor politicians and journalists (a single group) don’t like drawing attention to cultural failures in Aboriginal townships – especially violence against women and girls – because they think intellectually lofty (that is, superior) whites should look the other way, in the interests of ‘tolerance.’ Add to that the gender and party affiliation of the Queensland’s Premier and you realise why a vicious tribal war was – for all intents and purposes – ignored by Scott Morrison’s Labor Party critics and the media’s phony humanitarians. Will Premier Palaszczuk visit the town, will Melbourne luvvies have a vigil, will Nicole and Keith donate half a million dollars to rebuild Aurukun, will comedians and musicians hold a fundraiser? Of course not.