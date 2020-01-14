Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020

Posted on 6:00 pm, January 14, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
86 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #3292314, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Air hellair.
    Podium.

  5. mh
    #3292317, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Let’s make this is a rim job free thread.

  6. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3292320, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Ello ello ello ,wot ave we ere ? Snuck this one in Eh?

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #3292321, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    1735099

    #3292271, posted on January 14, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    “I love it when you get into science.”

    There’s no point in arguing the science …

    … when you are a retard like me, Private Spud.
    Soooo, fuck off retard.

  8. Fred
    #3292325, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Wilson Gavin is Australia’s Jeffrey Epstein.

    He didn’t commit suicide.

  11. Dave in Marybrook
    #3292328, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Top ten?????

  12. egg_
    #3292329, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    SussExit?

    Harry’s lost his Duchy?

  14. Dave in Marybrook
    #3292332, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    As to yon video Stimpy…
    Can’t trust a video edit. I could at best assume that Hazza had introduced her as the vid progressed- still bad form not to do it straight up.
    But there was much shoulder-shrugging, eyelash-batting, and head-shaking from Meggan so I don’t reckon she brought much to the conversation.

  15. calli
    #3292333, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    That new thread smell. Nothing like it.

  17. Tailgunner
    #3292337, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    On the field for the bounce!
    Forward flank.

  18. Tailgunner
    #3292338, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    I saw that clip earlier today,Stimps. Was going to post.
    Fairly clear you’d have to say. Alpha Girl Game – recognized.

  19. Tailgunner
    #3292339, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    While we were all in the sheds because of the climate catastrophe air.
    I was down in the bowels alone though. No one came to get me. Fkn union, I’m texting John.

  20. Tailgunner
    #3292341, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    John Setka makes the bench on the OT.
    😃😃

  21. Tailgunner
    #3292342, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Now how can I get SEAsia into the mix?
    🤔

  22. miltonf
    #3292345, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    So Tailgunner is this cat get together still on?

  23. Tailgunner
    #3292347, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Yeah it’s on, afaik?

  24. Arky
    #3292348, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    mh
    #3292317, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:09 pm
    Let’s make this is a rim job free thread.

    ..
    The rim job is my most popular video, with over a 1000 views:
    ..


  26. Fleeced
    #3292353, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    New thread, eh?

    Latest Twitter outrage is that actor Vince Vaughn needs to be cancelled because he was filmed having a polite chat to Trump during a national championship game.

  27. dover_beach
    #3292355, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    From the OOT:

    The Trudeau government has accepted a court ruling that Canadians should not have to be near death to qualify for medical assistance to end their lives but it is now considering whether other hurdles should be imposed to guard against abuse.

    The possibility of new eligibility requirements was revealed Monday as the government launched a two-week public consultation on how best to respond to a September court ruling that concluded it’s unconstitutional to limit the right to assisted death to those whose natural deaths are “reasonably foreseeable.”

    No one could have ever guessed!

  28. Tailgunner
    #3292357, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Hey Fry!
    Vince has been MAGA for awhile. Think he’s been cancelled, acting-wise? Bellamied

  29. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3292359, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    The rim job is my most popular video, with over a 1000 views:

    Why are you putting that sh®t rubber on instead of low profile Yoko’s and chrome mags?
    Disgraceful.
    Also, where is the spoiler vid?
    How are you going to drift without a decent spoiler?
    I can’t be the only one thinking this.
    And the back window needs a really big White Kiwi Leaf Sticker.
    This is non-negotiable.

  31. Fleeced
    #3292367, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Hey Fry!
    Vince has been MAGA for awhile. Think he’s been cancelled, acting-wise? Bellamied

    He’s been well-known as a Republican, but not being rude to Trump (let alone talking to him and shaking his hand) is a bridge too far for most Lefties. He certainly hasn’t been a vocal MAGA like James Woods or Adam Baldwin.

    I believe he’s actually described himself as libertarian, but a lot of Republicans feel safer just saying that.

  32. egg_
    #3292370, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Princes Charles, William and Harry drove from the Norfolk estate in three separate cars following meeting

    They all wouldn’t fit into the e-E-Type?

  33. Mark from Melbourne
    #3292372, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    So Tailgunner is this cat get together still on?

    Yup.

    Thursday, at the Super Duper Top Secret Location.

    Meanwhile, I will be at the Grand, in Burnley St, Richmond. It’s my local.

    JC… SWMBO is coming.. is wifey?

  34. miltonf
    #3292373, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    So I need to email Sinc?

  35. Cassie of Sydney
    #3292376, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    “egg_
    #3292370, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:49 pm
    Princes Charles, William and Harry drove from the Norfolk estate in three separate cars following meeting

    They all wouldn’t fit into the e-E-Type?”

    That’s a very high carbon footprint from three preaching global warming hysterics.

  36. miltonf
    #3292377, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    OK thanks Guys. Thursday may not be a goer.

  37. A Lurker
    #3292379, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Wilson Gavin is Australia’s Jeffrey Epstein.

    He didn’t commit suicide.

    I suspect that this is true.
    A devout Conservative Christian isn’t really the type to take their own life.
    I suspect he was pushed, but likely we’ll never know the truth of the matter.
    So very sad.

  38. miltonf
    #3292381, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    The Royals have jumped right into bed with the international left. They are not on the side of everyman.

  41. Tailgunner
    #3292384, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Arky is Hans Moleman, confirmed!

  42. Crossie
    #3292386, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    I don’t think Harry and Meghan have thought through their exit from the royals. They are or were popular with royalists while they actually worked in the Firm but once they give it the heave-ho they will lose all the royalists. They may have trade marked any number of products but who go they think will buy the stuff? Certainly not the royalists whom they gave the flick.

  43. Cassie of Sydney
    #3292387, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    “miltonf
    #3292381, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:56 pm
    The Royals have jumped right into bed with the international left. They are not on the side of everyman.”

    Yes…and it will signal the end of a monarchy that goes back over a thousand years. The left corrupt everything they touch…..absolutely…and it ends in destruction. But I doubt that the Royals were ever on the side of the every man.

  44. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3292389, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Hydro to power a poll win?
    Get Tasmania’s ‘battery of the nation’ and the Snowy hydro projects right and the PM can lock in the 2022 election.

    It was not so long ago the Tasmanian Battery went flat. The stampede to sell off power led to a vanishing head of water and required the importation of diesel generators to keep the lights on.

  45. Crossie
    #3292390, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Wasn’t it thought that Pope Benedict was retired because he was becoming supposedly feeble-minded? The new book he wrote proves that he is theologically more sound that Francis. So what happened there? Was there a coup in the Vatican?

  46. miltonf
    #3292391, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Me neither Cassie but they used to pretend fairly convincingly in the 20th century

  48. Shy Ted
    #3292393, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    TwoBob was moved around the special school system so much because the edumacation department thought it was poor form the principal scoring lower than the pupils in the SAT.

  50. Tailgunner
    #3292395, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    He didn’t commit suicide.

    More, please.
    I like the way this thread is heading…

  51. Crossie
    #3292397, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Yes…and it will signal the end of a monarchy that goes back over a thousand years. The left corrupt everything they touch…..absolutely…and it ends in destruction. But I doubt that the Royals were ever on the side of the every man.

    Why would it be the end of monarchy? Harry is sixth in line for for the throne, so not essential, and is merely flouncing off to follow his stupid wife who will ditch him once he is no longer useful. And when that happens he will come back a la the prodigal son.

  52. Arky
    #3292398, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    The left corrupt everything they touch…..absolutely…and it ends in destruction.

    ..
    Scorched earth.
    It’s the only way.
    Fine. the monarchy has to go. Sad, but it never was what you fondly thought it was.
    This is what we have to do. An institution proves itself unworthy by going woke, destruction ensues.
    The next step is to make new and betterer institutions that aren’t bound by all the crap the old ones got caught up in.
    That will take a new breed of engaged individuals able to see beyond the end of their cocks.
    Looking at you “Tailgunner” my God man, fix yourself up and find a nice girl. And change that handle. you degenerate.
    I suggest “Roundtuit”.
    “Tailgunner” ridiculous.

  53. Tailgunner
    #3292400, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    The only thing missing is your guys, the Ewoks!

    Taking on Rommels Retiree Division?
    No chance. Even with sandbags laid on.
    Only chance is MG42 barrel overheating issues.

  54. miltonf
    #3292402, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Why would it be the end of monarchy? Harry is sixth in line for for the throne, so not essential, and is merely flouncing off to follow his stupid wife who will ditch him once he is no longer useful. And when that happens he will come back a la the prodigal son.

    Because Chilla is right in on the climate change hoax and so is Wills.

  56. miltonf
    #3292405, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Why would it be the end of monarchy?

    Because Chilla and Wills are right into climate change hoax as well. Wills interviewed Attenburger at davos last year.

  57. mh
    #3292407, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Wilson Gavin is Australia’s Jeffrey Epstein.

    He didn’t commit suicide.

    I read that he was killed at a Chelmer train station. Is there security video?

  58. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3292408, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Australia wins again.

    Meteorite contains the oldest material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust

    … in a meteorite that fell fifty years ago in Australia, scientists have now discovered stardust that formed 5 to 7 billion years ago-the oldest solid material ever found on Earth.

    “This is one of the most exciting studies I’ve worked on,” says Philipp Heck, a curator at the Field Museum, associate professor at the University of Chicago, and lead author of a paper describing the findings in PNAS. “These are the oldest solid materials ever found, and they tell us about how stars formed in our galaxy.”

    The materials Heck and his colleagues examined are called presolar grains-minerals formed before the Sun was born. “They’re solid samples of stars, real stardust,” says Heck. These bits of stardust became trapped in meteorites where they remained unchanged for billions of years, making them time capsules of the time before the solar system.

    Seven billion, seven billion, yay!
    My dad once gave me a meteorite he found on the Nullabor Plain, asking could I have it assayed? We had a full analytical lab. I didn’t because I couldn’t think of an excuse. But it was obviously a nickel-iron meteorite so not especially interesting, although a polished section would look cool. I think he’s forgotten he asked. I still have the meteorite.

  61. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3292414, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Wall??
    I think not.

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    H1-B holders in the United States can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the U.S.
    8:40 PM · Jan 11, 2019

  62. Cassie of Sydney
    #3292415, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    “miltonf
    #3292391, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:06 pm
    Me neither Cassie but they used to pretend fairly convincingly in the 20th century”

    Well yes…and that is why the current monarch is so well respected….but when you have that comical couple “Ginger & Megs” and Ginger’s father Charles running around pontificating and lecturing us mere mortals…the monarchy will tumble..which is what the left want. A successful monarch has to reign by example. I think that Wills and Kate are okay but that is only because I get the impression that Kate is sensible and she hails from middle England.

    And the neo-Marxist Ginger & Megs….cartoon characters that they are….aren’t going anywhere….they just want out of the UK and all the boring bits. What they want is to become the “it” Hollywood Royals….and they will continue their sanctimonious pontificating and preaching…..hopping onto private jets, having $500,000 baby showers and so on. They will create a foundation to spruik money from various fools…governments, corporations and individuals…so they can have a font to slurp money from…because they will need to support their lavish lifestyle…and the foundation will quickly earn an unsavoury reputation. So all the good work by the Queen will go to waste. It was never going to end well.

  64. Roger
    #3292417, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    I don’t think Harry and Meghan have thought through their exit from the royals. They are or were popular with royalists while they actually worked in the Firm but once they give it the heave-ho they will lose all the royalists. They may have trade marked any number of products but who go they think will buy the stuff?

    Americans.

  65. Some History
    #3292418, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Oh, I see. The full listing title for the Paltrow candle is
    “Guess Where It’s Been. This Smells Like My Vagina”

  66. Arky
    #3292419, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    I’m putting out an urgent call for all Melbourne cats:
    We need to get “Tailgunner” (Urgh- almost as bad as calling yourself Armadillo Lover or Malcolm)
    … a nice, conservative girl to marry and make little babies with.
    So, for those of you coming on Thursday, dig around in the extended family tree for a +1.
    And for those of you not already coming, if you have a likely lass candidate, get in touch.
    No weight limit, but a pleasing disposition and fertile a must.

  68. Fred
    #3292422, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Wilson Gavin was pushed by a transactivist.

    And the historically corrupt Qld police are covering it up.

  69. miltonf
    #3292423, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Yep spoiled rotten. Funny how these Marxists like to have lotsa money. Some animals are more equal than others.

  70. Caveman
    #3292424, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    scientists have now discovered stardust that formed 5 to 7 billion years ago-the oldest solid material ever found on Earth.

    Go back to 1910 it’s been the hottest day ever it’s unprecedented. Science is settled ,WTF is this Billion years nonsense.

  71. Tailgunner
    #3292425, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    I’m amenable to the blind date.
    No fatties though,please.
    Height/weight proportionate.

  72. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3292426, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    … a nice, conservative girl to marry and make little babies with.

    No he needs to take care of his Russian responsibilities first.

  74. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3292428, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Zippy stop denigrating denim.
    Disgraceful and disrespectful.

  75. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3292429, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Hello!
    The thing on the bottom LHS is +5 vorpal bread of awesomeness, from Coles at $1.30 per loaf.

  76. Muddy
    #3292430, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Serious question: Is there any chance that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may, at some point, form her own breakaway political party? Whether or not such an entity would or could be electorally successful, is another question entirely.

  77. Tailgunner
    #3292431, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Stimps! You devil!
    Prolly right though…
    #pyratelyfe

  78. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3292432, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    All this talk of a Mosquebourne Cat meet makes me think a similar Sydneystan event is way overdue.

  79. mh
    #3292433, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Wilson Gavin was pushed by a transactivist.

    And the historically corrupt Qld police are covering it up.

    Channel 7 news tonight showed footage of Gavin as a political activist including his confident appearances in Sky News studios. That sounds like he was a tough cookie and smart, someone likely to turn off his phone or delete messages when lefty dickheads are telling him to kill himself.

    I hope no stone is left unturned investigation his death.

  80. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3292434, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Who is this Gavin Wilson people keep yakking aboot?

  81. Tailgunner
    #3292437, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Don’t think so,Muddy.
    The Justice Dems will take it from within.
    Wear it as a skinsuit, etc…
    Moderate Dems will have to go all in or go Republican.
    The Squad may own it by next cycle.
    AOC will qualify?

  82. kaysee
    #3292438, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    I suspect he was pushed, but likely we’ll never know the truth of the matter.
    So very sad.

    It happened around 7 am. Surely, he would have communicated with some family or friends that morning before he left home for his destination. What was his state of mind?

  83. egg_
    #3292439, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Oh, I see. The full listing title for the Paltrow candle is
    “Guess Where It’s Been. This Smells Like My Vagina”

    Let’s hope she got the front bottom!

  86. Knuckle Dragger
    #3292442, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Oh man.

    Turn your back for a bit and you miss one of the politest, yet punishing bollockings for ages.

    Good work BoN. Science versus social policy underpinned by feelz.

    And said social policy trumpeted by possibly the most socially unaware, insular, self-hating flog on this site.

    ‘Someone as “expert” as you wasting your time on this scrufulous blog?’*

    Thus demonstrating that by his own standards, Liability Bob is himself an expert on fuck all.

    ‘With all those “qualifications” you should be pulling a motsa as a consultant.’**

    Drop the quote marks, pansy man. They’re actual qualifications. And who said BoN wasn’t earning shitloads? What are you, the ATO? Got his tax file number yet? Talk about defensively butthurt, you geriatric cowardly mongtard.

    *Scrofulous. Please. With an o. Language is important.
    **Motza. With a z. As in, ‘If I had a dollar for every time Old Yeller made a spastic cock of himself on this blog I could reimburse him for the $15 million the gummint took in tax.’

