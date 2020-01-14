Liberty Quote
Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves.— Henry David Thoreau
-
-
Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
Gold
Air hellair.
Podium.
Top 5!
Podium?
Let’s make this is a rim job free thread.
Ello ello ello ,wot ave we ere ? Snuck this one in Eh?
… when you are a retard like me, Private Spud.
Soooo, fuck off retard.
Wilson Gavin is Australia’s Jeffrey Epstein.
He didn’t commit suicide.
Ha Top Ten!
chicoms sars like outbreak has escaped the mainland
Top ten?????
SussExit?
Harry’s lost his Duchy?
pocahontas plays the sexism card. sanders takes a body blow
As to yon video Stimpy…
Can’t trust a video edit. I could at best assume that Hazza had introduced her as the vid progressed- still bad form not to do it straight up.
But there was much shoulder-shrugging, eyelash-batting, and head-shaking from Meggan so I don’t reckon she brought much to the conversation.
That new thread smell. Nothing like it.
A new english word: selficide
A mere 20k orbiters, sad.
On the field for the bounce!
Forward flank.
I saw that clip earlier today,Stimps. Was going to post.
Fairly clear you’d have to say. Alpha Girl Game – recognized.
While we were all in the sheds because of the climate catastrophe air.
I was down in the bowels alone though. No one came to get me. Fkn union, I’m texting John.
John Setka makes the bench on the OT.
😃😃
Now how can I get SEAsia into the mix?
🤔
So Tailgunner is this cat get together still on?
Yeah it’s on, afaik?
..
The rim job is my most popular video, with over a 1000 views:
..
How Dare You! New ‘Greta On The Shelf’ Doll Will Track Your Climate Sins
Is there a pull cord?
New thread, eh?
Latest Twitter outrage is that actor Vince Vaughn needs to be cancelled because he was filmed having a polite chat to Trump during a national championship game.
From the OOT:
No one could have ever guessed!
Hey Fry!
Vince has been MAGA for awhile. Think he’s been cancelled, acting-wise? Bellamied
The rim job is my most popular video, with over a 1000 views:
Why are you putting that sh®t rubber on instead of low profile Yoko’s and chrome mags?
Disgraceful.
Also, where is the spoiler vid?
How are you going to drift without a decent spoiler?
I can’t be the only one thinking this.
And the back window needs a really big White Kiwi Leaf Sticker.
This is non-negotiable.
Off to the drifts:
..
He’s been well-known as a Republican, but not being rude to Trump (let alone talking to him and shaking his hand) is a bridge too far for most Lefties. He certainly hasn’t been a vocal MAGA like James Woods or Adam Baldwin.
I believe he’s actually described himself as libertarian, but a lot of Republicans feel safer just saying that.
They all wouldn’t fit into the e-E-Type?
Yup.
Thursday, at the Super Duper Top Secret Location.
Meanwhile, I will be at the Grand, in Burnley St, Richmond. It’s my local.
JC… SWMBO is coming.. is wifey?
So I need to email Sinc?
“egg_
#3292370, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:49 pm
Princes Charles, William and Harry drove from the Norfolk estate in three separate cars following meeting
They all wouldn’t fit into the e-E-Type?”
That’s a very high carbon footprint from three preaching global warming hysterics.
OK thanks Guys. Thursday may not be a goer.
I suspect that this is true.
A devout Conservative Christian isn’t really the type to take their own life.
I suspect he was pushed, but likely we’ll never know the truth of the matter.
So very sad.
The Royals have jumped right into bed with the international left. They are not on the side of everyman.
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Roman Catholic scholars rebuked the former Pope Benedict on Monday for his comments in a new book regarding the delicate matter of priestly celibacy, saying his words were helping to destabilize the reigning Pope Francis.
Prince Harry slips into Sandringham via back entrance for crisis talks with the Queen, Charles and William
Looks like he’s in a Rangy, hypocrite.
“Back door Harry”?
Arky is Hans Moleman, confirmed!
I don’t think Harry and Meghan have thought through their exit from the royals. They are or were popular with royalists while they actually worked in the Firm but once they give it the heave-ho they will lose all the royalists. They may have trade marked any number of products but who go they think will buy the stuff? Certainly not the royalists whom they gave the flick.
“miltonf
#3292381, posted on January 14, 2020 at 6:56 pm
The Royals have jumped right into bed with the international left. They are not on the side of everyman.”
Yes…and it will signal the end of a monarchy that goes back over a thousand years. The left corrupt everything they touch…..absolutely…and it ends in destruction. But I doubt that the Royals were ever on the side of the every man.
Hydro to power a poll win?
Get Tasmania’s ‘battery of the nation’ and the Snowy hydro projects right and the PM can lock in the 2022 election.
It was not so long ago the Tasmanian Battery went flat. The stampede to sell off power led to a vanishing head of water and required the importation of diesel generators to keep the lights on.
Wasn’t it thought that Pope Benedict was retired because he was becoming supposedly feeble-minded? The new book he wrote proves that he is theologically more sound that Francis. So what happened there? Was there a coup in the Vatican?
Me neither Cassie but they used to pretend fairly convincingly in the 20th century
Attention Catallaxy Armchair Soldiers/Veterans/Nashos/War Movie Watchers/Cosplayers:
Please assess this clip for accuracy.
Got to say I’m terrified watching these two mighty Titans in action together.😁
TwoBob was moved around the special school system so much because the edumacation department thought it was poor form the principal scoring lower than the pupils in the SAT.
He didn’t commit suicide.
More, please.
I like the way this thread is heading…
Why would it be the end of monarchy? Harry is sixth in line for for the throne, so not essential, and is merely flouncing off to follow his stupid wife who will ditch him once he is no longer useful. And when that happens he will come back a la the prodigal son.
..
Scorched earth.
It’s the only way.
Fine. the monarchy has to go. Sad, but it never was what you fondly thought it was.
This is what we have to do. An institution proves itself unworthy by going woke, destruction ensues.
The next step is to make new and betterer institutions that aren’t bound by all the crap the old ones got caught up in.
That will take a new breed of engaged individuals able to see beyond the end of their cocks.
Looking at you “Tailgunner” my God man, fix yourself up and find a nice girl. And change that handle. you degenerate.
I suggest “Roundtuit”.
“Tailgunner” ridiculous.
The only thing missing is your guys, the Ewoks!
Taking on Rommels Retiree Division?
No chance. Even with sandbags laid on.
Only chance is MG42 barrel overheating issues.
Why would it be the end of monarchy? Harry is sixth in line for for the throne, so not essential, and is merely flouncing off to follow his stupid wife who will ditch him once he is no longer useful. And when that happens he will come back a la the prodigal son.
Because Chilla is right in on the climate change hoax and so is Wills.
F®cking Australia what a Goddamned disgrace.
Beaten by Kenya Jesus Christ.
Why would it be the end of monarchy?
Because Chilla and Wills are right into climate change hoax as well. Wills interviewed Attenburger at davos last year.
I read that he was killed at a Chelmer train station. Is there security video?
Australia wins again.
Meteorite contains the oldest material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust
Seven billion, seven billion, yay!
My dad once gave me a meteorite he found on the Nullabor Plain, asking could I have it assayed? We had a full analytical lab. I didn’t because I couldn’t think of an excuse. But it was obviously a nickel-iron meteorite so not especially interesting, although a polished section would look cool. I think he’s forgotten he asked. I still have the meteorite.
sorry posted twice
Oh it’s Over for you Fat F®ckers now.
Consider yourselves warned.
Wall??
I think not.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
H1-B holders in the United States can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the U.S.
8:40 PM · Jan 11, 2019
“miltonf
#3292391, posted on January 14, 2020 at 7:06 pm
Me neither Cassie but they used to pretend fairly convincingly in the 20th century”
Well yes…and that is why the current monarch is so well respected….but when you have that comical couple “Ginger & Megs” and Ginger’s father Charles running around pontificating and lecturing us mere mortals…the monarchy will tumble..which is what the left want. A successful monarch has to reign by example. I think that Wills and Kate are okay but that is only because I get the impression that Kate is sensible and she hails from middle England.
And the neo-Marxist Ginger & Megs….cartoon characters that they are….aren’t going anywhere….they just want out of the UK and all the boring bits. What they want is to become the “it” Hollywood Royals….and they will continue their sanctimonious pontificating and preaching…..hopping onto private jets, having $500,000 baby showers and so on. They will create a foundation to spruik money from various fools…governments, corporations and individuals…so they can have a font to slurp money from…because they will need to support their lavish lifestyle…and the foundation will quickly earn an unsavoury reputation. So all the good work by the Queen will go to waste. It was never going to end well.
Washington Post: Donald Trump Will Transfer $7.2 Billion for Border Wall
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/01/13/washington-post-donald-trump-transfer-7-2-billion-border-wall/
I don’t think Harry and Meghan have thought through their exit from the royals. They are or were popular with royalists while they actually worked in the Firm but once they give it the heave-ho they will lose all the royalists. They may have trade marked any number of products but who go they think will buy the stuff?
Americans.
Oh, I see. The full listing title for the Paltrow candle is
“Guess Where It’s Been. This Smells Like My Vagina”
I’m putting out an urgent call for all Melbourne cats:
We need to get “Tailgunner” (Urgh- almost as bad as calling yourself Armadillo Lover or Malcolm)
… a nice, conservative girl to marry and make little babies with.
So, for those of you coming on Thursday, dig around in the extended family tree for a +1.
And for those of you not already coming, if you have a likely lass candidate, get in touch.
No weight limit, but a pleasing disposition and fertile a must.
Illuminati News!
Can’t close the Gate now!
Wilson Gavin was pushed by a transactivist.
And the historically corrupt Qld police are covering it up.
Yep spoiled rotten. Funny how these Marxists like to have lotsa money. Some animals are more equal than others.
scientists have now discovered stardust that formed 5 to 7 billion years ago-the oldest solid material ever found on Earth.
Go back to 1910 it’s been the hottest day ever it’s unprecedented. Science is settled ,WTF is this Billion years nonsense.
I’m amenable to the blind date.
No fatties though,please.
Height/weight proportionate.
… a nice, conservative girl to marry and make little babies with.
No he needs to take care of his Russian responsibilities first.
Lizzo showcases her eye-popping curves in a strappy denim crop top ensemble as she storms the stage at FOMO Festival in Melbourne
Zippy stop denigrating denim.
Disgraceful and disrespectful.
Hello!
The thing on the bottom LHS is +5 vorpal bread of awesomeness, from Coles at $1.30 per loaf.
Serious question: Is there any chance that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may, at some point, form her own breakaway political party? Whether or not such an entity would or could be electorally successful, is another question entirely.
Stimps! You devil!
Prolly right though…
#pyratelyfe
All this talk of a Mosquebourne Cat meet makes me think a similar Sydneystan event is way overdue.
Channel 7 news tonight showed footage of Gavin as a political activist including his confident appearances in Sky News studios. That sounds like he was a tough cookie and smart, someone likely to turn off his phone or delete messages when lefty dickheads are telling him to kill himself.
I hope no stone is left unturned investigation his death.
Who is this Gavin Wilson people keep yakking aboot?
Don’t think so,Muddy.
The Justice Dems will take it from within.
Wear it as a skinsuit, etc…
Moderate Dems will have to go all in or go Republican.
The Squad may own it by next cycle.
AOC will qualify?
It happened around 7 am. Surely, he would have communicated with some family or friends that morning before he left home for his destination. What was his state of mind?
Let’s hope she got the front bottom!
What was his state of mind?
Nice LS swap
Oh man.
Turn your back for a bit and you miss one of the politest, yet punishing bollockings for ages.
Good work BoN. Science versus social policy underpinned by feelz.
And said social policy trumpeted by possibly the most socially unaware, insular, self-hating flog on this site.
‘Someone as “expert” as you wasting your time on this scrufulous blog?’*
Thus demonstrating that by his own standards, Liability Bob is himself an expert on fuck all.
‘With all those “qualifications” you should be pulling a motsa as a consultant.’**
Drop the quote marks, pansy man. They’re actual qualifications. And who said BoN wasn’t earning shitloads? What are you, the ATO? Got his tax file number yet? Talk about defensively butthurt, you geriatric cowardly mongtard.
*Scrofulous. Please. With an o. Language is important.
**Motza. With a z. As in, ‘If I had a dollar for every time Old Yeller made a spastic cock of himself on this blog I could reimburse him for the $15 million the gummint took in tax.’