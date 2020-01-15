David Leyonhjelm on the wrong kind of diversity

If you have been watching TV lately, you will have noticed that many advertisements include at least one black or brown person. Some of the family scenes, such as a black and white couple with kids that are clearly unrelated to either, are artificial to the point of absurdity. Actors with black or brown faces must be getting plenty of work.
Increasing sales is not the only purpose of these ads though; what they are doing is virtue signalling about diversity. It is the same reason there are many more black and brown presenters at the ABC and SBS.
Diversity is a bit like equality – despite multiple definitions, everyone thinks they know what it means. The definition driving certain advertisers and the ABC and SBS is racial diversity. That is, diversity based on race.
Discrimination based on race was once the definition of racism. I spent some months living and working in South Africa during the apartheid era and saw that up close: separate bus stops, separate queues at the post office, different rules for blacks, whites and coloureds. It was utterly obnoxious.
Some now say racism does not include discrimination in favour of non-white people, and that it includes Islamophobia, despite Islam being a religion which, like Christianity, is practised by many different races. I disagree; dealing with people based on the colour of their skin will always be racism and totally obnoxious. And signalling about it is certainly not virtuous.
That said, diversity itself is not the issue. As a country of immigrants Australia is incredibly diverse, something we might expect to see in our media. It is not healthy for either our democracy or civil society if people assume we all think the same because they never hear alternative views.
And that’s the point – it’s what we think that matters, not what we look like. Focusing on race, particularly the appearance of race, does not reflect our diversity. We should be hearing and seeing diversity of views.
This is particularly lacking at both the ABC and SBS, where viewpoints are only tolerated within narrow parameters. You might hear a range of views about how to redistribute wealth, whether Trump is worse than Hitler, or if climate change is a moral or an environmental crisis. But you are not likely to hear diverse views on privatising health services, female initiated domestic violence or restrictions on smoking.
And notwithstanding the brown and black faces, you also won’t hear such things as Indian immigrants discussing the merits of Australian coal exports to their former country, Aborigines debating how private enterprise can close the gap, or why so many Christian immigrants voted against same sex marriage.
Nor is that likely to change; there are no conservative hosts on TV or radio news or current affairs on the ABC or SBS, and their producers typically invite guests whose views conform to their own. They’d rather have a brown face than a contrary viewpoint.
In fairness, both the ABC’s former and current managing directors acknowledge the organisation lacks diversity of views, as does its Chairman, Ita Buttrose. But the ABC is not run by the MD or the Chairman – it is a workers’ collective. Nothing will change unless it is forced on them.
That begs the question: if the ABC and SBS were to commit to genuine non-racist diversity of views, what would it look like?
To start with, I suggest embracing the sentiments of the civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King, who said: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.” That should put a stop to virtue signalling based on what people look like.
They should then make it their mission to reflect the diverse views of the community, including those in the outer suburbs, regional towns and country areas. If ten percent support Greens policies, let ten percent be reported instead of eighty percent. If thirty percent think the Prime Minister is incompetent, let’s hear that no more often. And of course, if sixty percent of people want more action on climate change, let’s also hear from the forty percent who don’t.
There is no single way to present diversity but focusing on views would be a lot more genuine than showing black and brown faces.
David Leyonhjelm is a former senator for the Liberal Democrats
And don’t forget the golden rule of token mixed-race couples in ads. It’s always black guy/white girl. Very often the girl is a redhead, I suppose because they’re as white as it gets. It’s equal parts virtue signalling and (they hope) indoctrination. Travelling in Poland recently I was amused to see that although there is effectively no immigration-of-colour to Poland, admen can’t resist fabricating these fantasy couples, which exist nowhere in the country.
If they still made comedy shows on Australian tv, and I were writing for one, I’d do a running skit about a model/acting agency which specialises in minorities, and particularly girls in hijabs for all those government ads and photoshoots.
We really need to fix this once and for all and remove all straight, white, men from all forms of media etc. Clearly the world will be a better place.
The most obvious dichotomy between versions of diversity is normative versus positive.
Progressives are very much into the normative version – what it should be. If the law is such that people of all colour, creed and species are equally entitled to something but they do not avail themselves in the same proportion that they exist in the general population then they will be forced – all because a progressive has formed an ill-informed superficial vision of equalidee.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Herein lies the rub. Social progressives know they are right when they judge different views as wrong and see this as being, like MLKing says, ‘judged by the content of their character’.
Dr King was making an appeal to improve the country of that time which had endemic skin-colour racism by stating, for those with ears to hear, that character – or morals – are the important thing, not skin colour.
You pose that diversity of views is like skin colour, but it isn’t. Views have consequences, skin colour does not. So it could be justified for a social progressives (SPs) to exclude certain views on the MLK basis. Indeed almost all of us believe Nazism (to tempt Godwin’s law) should not get a platform. So we have a lesser claim that SPs in the luvvie media should not exclude/restrict alternative views – in ABC, SBS (public broadcasters) where such views are reasonably held, aren’t inciting violence or racial hatred, etc – which is eminently sensible. But there is such groupthink on climate change, govt policy, any many other contentious areas etc that the intellectual fortresses are impregnable. Probably the only sensible option is for the govt to fund separate media companies , with boards selected by each separate political party, ( each $ proportionate to the party vote), in order to foster ‘diversity’ of views. The Lib Dems get an internet radio station and a YouTube channel.
The continuing conundrum is why the coalition don’t do something about the rabid bias at the ABC and SBS. They can’t all be recalcitrant masochists.
Perhaps the issue is that the people who work at the ABC may be actually nearly all Green supporters or at least quite Left.
It would be very hard to get a program on say, why you may not accept climate change theories, simply because the workers themselves at the ABC are extremely personally invested in spreading climate change alarmism. They can’t go against their own principals and group beliefs. Just cannot do it.
Advertising as a business is now terrifying.
If you don’t tick the woke boxes an obnoxious lefty mob will turn up and glue themselves to your front door.
If you advertise your wokedom too heavily the three quarters of the population who think wokeness is obnoxious will quietly not buy your stuff and you will go broke. Exhibit A: Gillette.
My suggestion is to produce ads with no people in them. And no animals since PETA will nuke you. Just words on a screen. And make sure you are careful to exclude any words with a political tinge.
It’s well known that both Their ABC and SBS are fully Left wing. It’s been pointed out numerous times that there are no conservative presenters at either organisation. If there are any conservative employees, they will be like conservative Hollywood actors, keeping things very quiet lest they lose their job. A conservative would have no chance winning an unfair dismissal case against Their ABC or SBS.
Get a grip, David.
What isn’t compulsory thinking is forbidden in Australia.
A conservative would have no chance winning an unfair dismissal case against Their ABC or SBS.
Really?? Is there evidence of this?
Has such a case gone before FWA?
The greatest mistake I see people make is that they give up before trying, similar to the Niemöller principle.
No wonder they lose!
Just look at how the left prosecutes their insane beliefs… and learn!