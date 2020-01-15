No more debates, says science minister (who isn’t a scientist)

Posted on 1:54 pm, January 15, 2020 by currencylad

Climate deniers robbing Australia of time to respond to impacts, Science Minister Karen Andrews warns.

“Let’s not keep having debates about climate change.”

Shut up, she explains. Andrews graduated as an engineer before a relatively brief career working in power stations and the chemical/petrochemical industry. Some sort of enwokening led to her doing further study to become an industrial advocate and a dispute resolver – eventually, for the Victorian government.

3 Responses to No more debates, says science minister (who isn't a scientist)

  1. Lee
    posted on January 15, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    I did not vote LNP to get climate change alarmists like Andrews into government.

    Had I wanted to do so I would vote Greens or Labor.

  2. bemused
    posted on January 15, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    In today’s world, being a scientist doesn’t guarantee any sort of scientific rigour, especially when it comes to so-called climate science. To be honest, you’d probably have a better science minister if they were a farmer that comes from a long line of farmers.

  3. stackja
    posted on January 15, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Climate study is a science?
    The climate is changing without any scientists been able to explain why.

