Religion of pieces

Posted on 1:24 pm, January 15, 2020 by currencylad

Top Iranian Cleric Ahmad Alamolhoda Calls for British Ambassador to Iran to be “Chopped Into Little Pieces.”

3 Responses to Religion of pieces

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3293070, posted on January 15, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    I’m amazed the Poms even have an embassy there.
    The Iranians have had a giant chip on their shoulder re the Brits ever since the days when BP was the Anglo-Persian Oil Company.

  2. bemused
    #3293071, posted on January 15, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    He just couldn’t say ‘Salami sliced’?

  3. stackja
    #3293100, posted on January 15, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    And Persia wasn’t friendly to WW2 Allies.

