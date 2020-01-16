David Attenborough warns that humans have ‘overrun the world’.
Liberty Quote
… Democrats believe compassion should temper the severities of meritocracy.— George Will
-
Recent Comments
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on No more debates, says science minister (who isn’t a scientist)
- Judge Dredd on 75 Years After Hitler, Another Naturalist Touts a Final Solution
- Turtle on 75 Years After Hitler, Another Naturalist Touts a Final Solution
- candy on No more debates, says science minister (who isn’t a scientist)
- OldOzzie on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- feelthebern on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Exit Stage Right on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Tailgunner on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- OldOzzie on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- feelthebern on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Dave in Marybrook on 75 Years After Hitler, Another Naturalist Touts a Final Solution
- OldOzzie on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- feelthebern on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Tailgunner on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- lotocoti on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Tailgunner on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- P on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Iampeter on No more debates, says science minister (who isn’t a scientist)
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- feelthebern on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Tim Neilson on No more debates, says science minister (who isn’t a scientist)
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- feelthebern on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Johno on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- 75 Years After Hitler, Another Naturalist Touts a Final Solution
- A Farewell To Soulless Science Fiction
- More extreme weather events these days?
- Yes Prime Minister. Global Warming & a Johnny Cash rejoinder
- No more debates, says science minister (who isn’t a scientist)
- Religion of pieces
- The Role of Distributed Generation in the UK Blackout of 9 August 2019
- David Leyonhjelm on the wrong kind of diversity
- Why is Robert Skidelsky speaking at Mont Pelerin??
- Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- A most intriguing “Parasite”
- Annastacia Palaszczuk holidayed while township burned
- A picture is worth a lot of words. CO2 and warming since 1895
- Swarbrick [swȯrbrɪk] noun – a believer in cataclysmic anthropogenic climate-change
- James Delingpole on fire
- On The Getting of Scott Morrison
- The History-Making Covfefe-dom of Donald Trump
- Bushfires: Pennies on prevention could save the states millions
- Not “killer trees” but killer governments in thrall to greens
- Confirmed: proposed cash ban is about controlling your money
- Roger Scruton 1944-2020
- Learned ignorance page after page
- Batt Man Returns
- Markle is less biracial than she is monomanical
- Torture: Pell moved to maximum security prison for terrorists
- In weekly anti-Morrison column, Tingle condemns politicking
- How is energy-rich Australia running out of electricity?
- Black Friday 1939
- Others like Craig Kelly needed even more than ever
- For Trump, a Twelver Gun Salute
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Will DA go first?
Attenborough is a silly old git.
Hardly surprising; he is longstanding Malthusian.
Funny how those who whine about the earth’s population never offer to pop themselves.
Know a bloke that reckons he saved Sir David’s life a few years ago.
Attenborough had tanked, mentally, after the death of his wife. Felt remorse about having spent so much of his life swanning around the world, where in her declining years she’d had the garden get away from her and ultimately faded away and died early, alone and lonely.
So me mooched and stared out of the window at the wild garden of the family home he’d hardly been in, losing weight and fading away a bit himself. When he noticed a tap dripping after a few months, he searched his memory for a plumber, and rang my mate- six foot two, solid, bald, a bit squinty, not a plumber but professor of Environmental History at Nottingham Uni. This bloke sorted him out a bit, realised Sir David needed some stimulation, put some new manuscripts into his hand, eventually got him to thinking about taking a few radio slots, and so on to TV interviews, memoirs and lecture tours.
Threw my lovely doctor wife and his own ex-wife (they’re schoolmates) some tickets for his tour a few years ago, fielding Dorothys from Ray Martin in Perth. Both of them were appalled by how railroaded his doomy dirge was, and noticed a shrill shouty temper bubbling up.
We shouldn’t forget that his whole production career was taxpayer-funded. Life On Earth was great- I’ve got the book, and love to pull it out to some bookmarks and read the kids snippets on environment, evolution, adaptation and the constantly changing earth. Especially when I’m making a subtle point to the lovely wife.
It’s quite instructive to see how he’s blowing off his own legacy for the chance to tell the lumpenproletariat what their marching orders should be.
By chopping birds to pieces with wind turbines.
Isn’t that what all progressives naturally desire.
Because they see the world through the broken lens of themselves they think everyone else is bad and the world needs to be cleansed.
This is one of the most wicked thoughts these people push.
Instead, go forth and multiply. Look at how wonderful people can be and how creating a loving family is the best thing you can do to have a wonderful life.