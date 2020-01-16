75 Years After Hitler, Another Naturalist Touts a Final Solution

David Attenborough warns that humans have ‘overrun the world’.

  3. Lee
    #3294038, posted on January 16, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    Hardly surprising; he is longstanding Malthusian.

    Funny how those who whine about the earth’s population never offer to pop themselves.

  4. Dave in Marybrook
    #3294056, posted on January 16, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Know a bloke that reckons he saved Sir David’s life a few years ago.
    Attenborough had tanked, mentally, after the death of his wife. Felt remorse about having spent so much of his life swanning around the world, where in her declining years she’d had the garden get away from her and ultimately faded away and died early, alone and lonely.
    So me mooched and stared out of the window at the wild garden of the family home he’d hardly been in, losing weight and fading away a bit himself. When he noticed a tap dripping after a few months, he searched his memory for a plumber, and rang my mate- six foot two, solid, bald, a bit squinty, not a plumber but professor of Environmental History at Nottingham Uni. This bloke sorted him out a bit, realised Sir David needed some stimulation, put some new manuscripts into his hand, eventually got him to thinking about taking a few radio slots, and so on to TV interviews, memoirs and lecture tours.
    Threw my lovely doctor wife and his own ex-wife (they’re schoolmates) some tickets for his tour a few years ago, fielding Dorothys from Ray Martin in Perth. Both of them were appalled by how railroaded his doomy dirge was, and noticed a shrill shouty temper bubbling up.
    We shouldn’t forget that his whole production career was taxpayer-funded. Life On Earth was great- I’ve got the book, and love to pull it out to some bookmarks and read the kids snippets on environment, evolution, adaptation and the constantly changing earth. Especially when I’m making a subtle point to the lovely wife.
    It’s quite instructive to see how he’s blowing off his own legacy for the chance to tell the lumpenproletariat what their marching orders should be.

  5. Turtle
    #3294066, posted on January 16, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Sir David added: ‘Our planet is headed for disaster. We need to learn how to work with nature rather than against it and I’m going to tell you how.’

    By chopping birds to pieces with wind turbines.

  6. Judge Dredd
    #3294067, posted on January 16, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Isn’t that what all progressives naturally desire.
    Because they see the world through the broken lens of themselves they think everyone else is bad and the world needs to be cleansed.
    This is one of the most wicked thoughts these people push.
    Instead, go forth and multiply. Look at how wonderful people can be and how creating a loving family is the best thing you can do to have a wonderful life.

