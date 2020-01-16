Pines Before People

Incredible, secret firefighting mission saves famous ‘dinosaur trees’.
Seventeen people have died in NSW bushfires. I’d like to know if these resources could have saved any of them – or the property of thousands of others. The trees have survived innumerable bushfires. This entire operation was nothing more than a greens-appeasing stunt. Note also “ground fuels” had to be counteracted – something that is strictly illegal for citizens protecting their families.
Desperate efforts by firefighters on the ground and in the air have saved the only known natural grove of the world-famous Wollemi pines from destruction during the record-breaking bushfires in NSW.
The rescue mission involved water-bombing aircraft and large air tankers dropping fire retardant. Helicopters also winched specialist firefighters into the remote gorge to set up an irrigation system to increase the moisture content of the ground fuels to slow the advance of any fire.
“It was like a military-style operation,” NSW Environment and Energy Minister Matt Kean told the Herald. “We just had to do everything.”
“Wollemi National Park is the only place in the world where these trees are found in the wild and, with less than 200 left, we knew we needed to do everything we could to save them,” Mr Kean said.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service, backed by the Rural Fire Service, kept their efforts largely a secret to avoid revealing the location of the Wollemi pines.
To avoid revealing the location from the people who own the trees and all of the resources sent to “save” them. More importantly, to avoid taxpayers with ash-heaps where homes used to be from learning a multi-million dollar operation was underway for a stand of trees. You can buy them at nurseries, by the way.
Diary of a failed climate denialist by Malcolm Turnbull –
Some quotes of failure …
– As Prime Minister, I tried to ensure that our climate and energy policies were governed by engineering and economics, not ideology and idiocy. (fail)
– I led the coalition twice—first as opposition leader from 2008 to 2009 and then as Prime Minister from 2015 to 2018.
Both times, my efforts to take concerted action on climate change were followed by my losing my job.
(Double fail)
– A majority of coalition legislators also backed it, but a right-wing minority, supported by their allies in the media, sabotaged the bill and then brought down my government. (fail)
– That’s why I started Snowy Hydro 2.0, a project that will use pumped water to create energy and, like a battery, store enough power for 3 million homes for a week. (bushfire prevention; 0 = fail)
– Australia and the world need a Green New Deal now.
Personally, I don’t really have a problem with that if these are the lats trees of their kind. What I object to is the millions, on top of the $400+ million Turdshit gave, to save a barrier reef that’s not in danger whatsoever.
National Parks are the modern version of the old Royal Forests, but (unbelievably) worse:
Farmers in England were still allowed to graze livestock in the Royal Forests.
That’s banned in ours.
Doesn’t matter now, there’s nothing left to graze.
Fossil fuels to the rescue.
There have been thousand of these trees sold Australia wide plus overseas including Great Britain for their parks and gardens.
Our local Arboretum has a lovely stand of them some around 25 to 30 feet high.
Our small nursery sold heaps of them. If they had all burnt down they could be replaced.
Latham was campaigning for grazing rights in national parks about 18 months ago, as I recall.
The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is one of the world’s oldest and rarest plants dating back to the time of the dinosaurs. … Kernock Park Plants Ltd are the primary grower and distributor of the Wollemi Pine in the UK and Ireland. Wollemi Pines are now available for the retail and landscape market.
Houses and sheds burnt in the bushfires can be rebuilt, vehicles replaced, they are just material possessions. Trees in a nursery are somewhat different to trees that have lived for hundreds of years in their natural habitat.
These are not uncommon…a “nursery” in UK Sussex has a quite a few doing well. Absolute BS.
It has nothing to do with the fact that these trees are growing elsewhere, it’s the environment where they are growing that has some meaning. I live near a park that has trees planted around 130 years ago and many trees are heritage listed and rare. If these were destroyed in a bushfire, it’s the total environment that they provide that would be destroyed, even if the trees could eventually be regrown.
This is the story behind the park: https://australianimage.com.au/mossvale-park-south-gippsland/
This is an example of more of the park: https://australianimage.com.au/trees/
I’d contentedly let them all burn to the ground to save a family’s home.
Bemused
I agree. They have grown in this tiny areaand have survived. I am happy they were protected.
I doubt the burnt houses and dead people could have been saved except by prevention of fuel build up.
I see that there are many here who only see value in materialistic objects, things that can be easily replaced.
The Wollemi Pine “gorge” is not really so remote- there is a nearby property, and the grove is accessible via an accessible grade along *** Creek. Moreover, there are isolated Wollemi Pines in other parts of the Wollemi.
There may be some confusion here. The trees, of themselves, aren’t old in the sense of living antiques. It’s the propagules that are “old”. The same could be said of a cycad.
These things have survived because of the nature of the gorge and the ability of the trees to re-establish after fire, storm and flood.
If our native spp are so precious, why don’t we treat all natural areas in the same way as the Wollemi gorge. Why aren’t fuel loads reduced? Why can’t scrub and weedy rubbish be cleared around our homes, not just the home of a tree?
The trees can be easily replaced.
There isn’t even any evidence they were about to be engulfed.
They’ve probably been burned out and naturally regenerated dozens of times before.
————-
You’re at RFS dispach and you get two calls:
1. the Wollemi Pines are in danger.
2. Joe and Maria Smith’s family home is in danger.
Yeah – that’s not even close to being a difficult choice. You wouldn’t get on the blower to Joe and tell him his home is a just a material possession and you have to send the entire air wing to save the dinosaur trees.
Get back to me when you’ve had your house burn down, will you?
The real question is why wasn’t ScoMo there personally fighting the Wollemi fires.
National Parks are the modern version of the old Royal Forests, but (unbelievably) worse
I visited a national park last year.
The number of activities that were verboten required not one, but two, large signboards at the entrance.
It’s a wonder they let the plebs in at all.
The biggest of the Wollemi Pines is estimated to be nearly 1000 years old. Perhaps over those 1000 years, fires haven’t been an issue in the gorge. Now if that house had been 1000 years old…
I would not. A house can be rebuilt.
This remanent pocket of ancient vegetation cannot. I doubt their protection had any impact what so ever on the number of people killed in the bushfires.
It seems that for some people anything to do with the environment (you know – the system that keeps us alive) is automatically bad, and anything to do with people is automatically good, with nothing in between. Sad that some people see the world that way.
Well I agree with Kae and bemused. I’m also glad they were protected.
The biggest of the Wollemi Pines is estimated to be nearly 1000 years old
So it’s had a good run.
Um! Not sure but it was most likely cause by climate change!
Trees die. Fact of life. If it’s 1000 years old, it’s nearer to senescence. Unfortunate for the botanists who might like to map its downfall if it burns prematurely.
This remanent pocket of ancient vegetation cannot.
So everyone believes this shit about this being some land before time situation?
So gullible.
An overlooked fact in favour of the Wollemi Pines and a very good reason for their preservation ..
A single Wollemi Pine has a higher IQ than the entire, elected, human occupants of the NSW Parliament ..
Well worth saving!
The pines can’t be important if people aren’t allowed to visit/enjoy/picnic/look-and-wonder.
A tree can be planted a lot easier. Takes about two minutes.
Who needs re-education camps when the population swallows the sacred Wollemi pine story hook, line & sinker.
I live in a bushfire prone area. We have insurance and an evacuation plan, we would be ready to go well before the actual need arose. If a fire were to destroy our house, we would simply build anew and probably have a better house than before.
How do you think people in urban areas cope when their homes burn? Do you shed a tear when you hear or read about that in the news? I suspect that more houses burn in urban areas every year than in bushfires very year.
On average, there are 3000 house fires each year in Victoria alone.
Yet they put the trees first and I see much of the intensity and arson resulting from government actions [or inactions] in adherence to UN Agenda.
So basically government is burning down homes, killing people and putting our tax money toward saving trees you can buy in the shop while it happens.
Tell me where that is an exaggeration?
Dutch Elm disease wiped out Europe’s ancient elms. Pretty much all of them. To the point where the oldest elms in the world were in Melbourne. Trees die.
I’m not buying into the save house/save tree question. But if it was save person/save tree it would be different.
Losing your home to bushfire is incredibly stressful. I know one old man who passed away shortly after his loss – the shock was too great for him to bear.
And takes over 1000 years to grow to maturity.
A house can be rebuilt in a few months and fall apart in 30 years.
It’s Tourism Australia’s policy of outlawing humans in National parks, on big rocks, and then spend our money getting a bimbo to ask, where the bloody hell are you?
They keep out the tourists so that fungus that would infect and kill the trees can’t be brought into the area.
So they’ve lived for 1000 years, but now we have to protect them from a fungus?
What kind of pussy trees are they.
Would that be phytophthora, bemused?
Will government be held responsible?
Will anyone demand to see the arseholes in our parliament and across all government levels turfed out of office for allegiance to a foreign power?
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
This ain’t the USA.
Bend over and take it harder Aussies………………………that’s what you deserve.
Just looked it up. Yep, it’s phytophthora cinnamomi. Soil borne. In every pocket of soil on the east coast of Australia except, it would appear, the Wollemi pine habitat.
My reference to Dutch elm disease wasn’t too far off the mark.
It does seem that way, doesn’t it.
On the one hand you have inner-city, latte-sipping, Greens who have never been in and know nothing about the bush, thinking everything should be preserved. Their mantra is save the koalas.
And, on the other hand, you have the inner-city, latte-sipping, free-marketers who have never been in and know nothing about the bush, thinking nothing should be preserved. Their mantra is save the tractors.
Yes, that’s the fungus and my earlier link to Mossvale Park is one place where the Dutch Elm still lives (one very large one).
Some specific details re this “rescue” of the Wollemi pines:
The disastrous mega fire – the so-called Gospers Mt fire which decimated not only the Wollemi NP, but properties in adjacent towns & settlements, began from a lightning strike near Wirrama within the NP. It expanded initially in a relatively “slow burn” in various directions – but particularly towards the closest “settlement” – the small town of Glen Davis in the Capertee Valley.
The local RFS brigades were particularly concerned & wanted proactive measures taken (e.g. back burning) before it reached houses & properties in the town & surrounding areas. My understanding is that “agreement” was not reached with the NPWS. Within days, with a mild easterly behind it, the fire burnt out the Coorongooba Campground on the outskirts of the NP & proceeded up onto the escarpments above the town.
At this point the VLAT & a good number of water-bombing choppers were summoned & the town & some small holdings below the cliffs were saved. However, the fire was now well on its way both into the upper reaches of the Wolgan Valley & also west towards Glen Alice & the rest is history. Much farmland & bush properties were subsequently saved from being torched by the tireless efforts of local brigades for well over 6 weeks.
And the Wollemi Pines? Well, apparently NPWS sent in a strike team to save them. When? Well only NPWS knows that – & the story may not sit well, I think, with locals in the Capertee Valley.