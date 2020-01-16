Yes Prime Minister. Global Warming

Posted on 6:16 am, January 16, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Deja vu all over again.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Yes Prime Minister. Global Warming

  1. Mark M
    #3293727, posted on January 16, 2020 at 6:49 am

    Green Garbage:

    “WESTFIELD — On a recent afternoon here, with urgency in the air, local officials huddled to consider what until recently was unthinkable.
    Should they abandon their popular curbside recycling program?
    Or spend millions to build a plant to process plastic and paper on their own?

    With the recycling market across the country mired in crisis, a growing number of cities and towns are facing a painful reckoning: whether they can still afford to collect bottles, cans, plastics, and paper, which have so plummeted in value that in some cases they have become effectively worthless.”

    https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2020/01/11/national-recycling-crisis-hits-hard-western-massachusetts/cn6o05CAvXmYzwyqWFCniJ/story.html?et_rid=1923999185&s_campaign=todaysheadlines:newsletter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.