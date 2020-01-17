CBS struggling to find any bad news in Trump’s America

The U.S. is near full employment. Get ready for a bad flu season.
Americans are urged to get flu shots every year, but there may be another factor that could sway them toward immunization: The country’s rising employment rate.
Because the U.S. is close to full employment, workplaces are more crowded, allowing the flu virus to spread more easily, according to an economist. In fact, each 1-percentage point increase in the employment rate correlates with a 16% bump in flu-related doctors’ visits, Erik Nesson, an associate professor of economics at Ball State University in Indiana, said.
“It seems to be a place where higher economic activity is detrimental to people’s health,” Nesson said in an interview Wednesday.
Having achieved or presided over full employment, a record-breaking stock market, a complete renovation of US foreign policy, the muzzling of Iran, the hitherto unimaginable coaxing of North Korea, the first steps away from a failed Afghanistan War, the de-Ginsburging of the judiciary and the demolition of the Russia hoax, it’s no wonder the media has only two stories to run. Besides Trump ‘flu, there is the imminent impeachment trial. Democrats and the journalists who work for them will be covering every angle of the circus to damage Donald Trump but it’s too late. Americans tuned out of Ukraine miscellanea months ago. It’s the second drawer down in the scandal kitchen. They also know the Democrats are running a sausage machine whose issue is offal and whose purpose is assassination-by-poison. Taking its theatrical lead from Speaker Pelosi, the New York Times (above) is playing the story as straight news; as a reality-based event. A “somber ritual,” it says. Yes, one could describe a desecration as somber. And that’s what this ‘trial’ is: a desecration of democracy and the Constitution by embittered liars covering up their own catalogue of crimes.
If you’re struggling to find bad news then you’re not really looking and/or are just being incredibly dishonest.
From out of control spending, regulations and central planning, through to cowardly appeasement of America’s enemies and the President even getting himself impeached, it’s a complete disaster.
Heck, you didn’t even get the idiotic wall that had so many voting for Trump in the first place.
Trump is king of failing on every level and claiming victory.
Actually, he’d make a pretty poster at the Cat…
Are they really arguing that higher employment means the same space dedicated to employees and therefore increased density?
Instead of businesses opening up in new premises, expanding into new premises etc.
If CBS is like our progressive media, they will be familiar with the opposite where the steady culling of staff without downsizing the corporate offices has resulted in people being fewer and further between. It may well have been their own managers who advised them that “Hey, we may have cut 10% of the staff on this floor, but now there is less chance of contracting flu. Also greater availability of toilets. And more coffee to go around, so it is really a good thing!”
Impeteant, you know all about failure. A lifetime of it.
and the President even getting himself impeached
Ladies and gentlemen I give you Iamashiteater, this site’s number one worshipper of big government statism.
Because an institution of government controlled by statists has taken an action, Iamshiteater assumes with no evidence that that action is 100% justified.
“It’s government – it’s good!”, that’s the Iamashiteater creed!
Trump
I would think a good explanation for increased doctor’s visits when there is increased employment is the requirement to get a sick certificate when you take sick leave from work.
out of control spending,
It’s actually declining – very slightly – as a percentage of GDP. Not “good news” but hardly “bad news”, especially given the previous trajectory.
[out of control] regulations and central planning,
Trump’s actually repealed more regulation than he’s introduced.
through to cowardly appeasement of America’s enemies
Which ones? How? Oh yes, that’s what they’re all saying about his latest dealing with Iran… no, wait, …
Iamashiteater, I know you’re a vociferous advocate for willful ignorance as a prerequisite to policy-making, but don’t you think you’re overdoing it?
Trump hasn’t repealed a single regulation. Not even one such bill has been passed nor are there any plans to pass such bills.
You’re referring to a few of his less important appointees in a few areas he doesn’t care about, cutting back some red tape. Red tape that whoever replaces them will just easily re-implement.
This is called “fiddling around the margins” and is the best we ever get from conservatives.
Basically all conservatives can do today is concede that they are a bunch of statists, but then say “hey it’s not bad news! At least we’re not socialists!”