CBS struggling to find any bad news in Trump’s America

The U.S. is near full employment. Get ready for a bad flu season.

Americans are urged to get flu shots every year, but there may be another factor that could sway them toward immunization: The country’s rising employment rate. Because the U.S. is close to full employment, workplaces are more crowded, allowing the flu virus to spread more easily, according to an economist. In fact, each 1-percentage point increase in the employment rate correlates with a 16% bump in flu-related doctors’ visits, Erik Nesson, an associate professor of economics at Ball State University in Indiana, said. “It seems to be a place where higher economic activity is detrimental to people’s health,” Nesson said in an interview Wednesday.



