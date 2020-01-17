Lost and Found in Australia

THE young volunteer killed when his truck was was flipped by a fire tornado while he and others were fighting the Green Valley blaze in Jingellic was farewelled today in Holbrook. Samuel McPaul, 28, has been described by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as “the best of us.” His pregnant widow, Megan, was given his bravery medal by RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons. The couple’s baby is due in May. Thank you, Sam.

