Lost and Found in Australia

THE young volunteer killed when his truck was was flipped by a fire tornado while he and others were fighting the Green Valley blaze in Jingellic was farewelled today in Holbrook. Samuel McPaul, 28, has been described by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as “the best of us.” His pregnant widow, Megan, was given his bravery medal by RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons. The couple’s baby is due in May. Thank you, Sam.
ON a suddenly flooded million acre station in the Pilbara, three year-old Matilda went a-waltzing and spent the night on the muddy banks of a billabong. Her steadfast Jack Russell remained by her side throughout. The duo was spotted by the pilot of one of three helicopters searching the area. Matilda’s Aunt Chooky says “Wolfy” the terrier is “the goodest boy a little girl could wish for.” Two miles and 24 hours from the homestead when found, a lesser creature might have returned to his tucker-box. But not Wolfy.