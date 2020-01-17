The Intellectuals and Climate Change

Here is a money quote out of Hayek’s essay “The Intellectuals and Socialism”.

Hayek’s writing is not joy to read and he was often spelling out very complicated lines of argument so I have put stuff in square brackets to make his meaning clearer. It is clear enough in the context of the whole paper but that is a really heavy read and you have to be a bit of a nerd with some spare time to take it on.

A new theory may be judged as valid because it seems to illuminate some things but it will produce other new conclusions which further advance will show to have been erroneous. But in such an instance the false belief will appear [it can be presented to the public] with all the prestige of the latest scientific knowledge supporting it [and be picked up and promulgated by a certain class of intellectuals]. Although in the particular field to which this belief applies all the scientific evidence may be against it, it will nevertheless, before the tribunal of the intellectuals and in the light of the ideas which govern their thinking, be selected as the view which is best in accord with the spirit of the time. The specialists who will thus achieve public fame and wide influence will thus not be those who have gained recognition by their peers but will often be men whom the other experts regard as cranks, amateurs, or even frauds, but who in the eyes of the general public nevertheless become the best known exponents of their subject.

Think of your favourite people among the usual suspects who hold forth on climate issues on the ABC and the MSM.