Wollemi ace now wants an end to coal exports … and debate

DOUBTLESS enlivened by the success of a multi-million dollar, emission-spewing mission to save some non-rare trees in a national park somewhere – which may or may not have been endangered by fire anyway – NSW environment minister Matt Kean has now hit out at “climate change sceptics” in his own Liberal Party. The new “Biggles” of Australian politics, Kean boasted to Fairfax journalist Peter Hannam this week that he ordered a fleet of air-tankers, fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter (from which a crack team of firemen were offloaded) to protect a stand of mystical Wollemi trees at an unspecified date during the current bushfires. While seventeen people have died in NSW during the crisis, not a single Wollemi has been lost on Kean’s watch. A “military-style operation,” he called it. Gareth Evans’ infamous RAAF surveillance flights over Tasmania’s proposed Franklin Dam site in the early days of the Hawke government look modest in comparison.
Newly endorsed by Richard Di Natale, Kean is angry with his Canberra colleagues. “We shouldn’t need a royal commission to convince Craig Kelly and the likes of him in the federal coalition partyroom to believe climate change is real,” he told ABC radio yesterday. He also wants all debate about ‘climate change’ stopped so that Australia can begin selling clean, non-existent energy sources overseas. “The reality is that the majority of the world market we currently ship our coal to are starting to decarbonise and they’re looking for newer, cheaper products to power their economies.” (Is there any oil in those Wollemis?). Maybe Kean has been speaking to Lenore Taylor. She argues today the states should consider circumventing the Morrison government to reduce the country’s carbon dioxide output by themselves. This, she implies, will end bushfires. All the states have to do is shut down their mines and power stations. All of them. Good luck with that.
Who breeds and raises these ignoramuses?
While houses and properties burned elsewhere.
The cost and benefits of this little adventure need to be included in the tor of the RC.
He also wants all debate about ‘climate change’ stopped so that Australia can begin selling clean, non-existent energy sources overseas.
The Libeeal rarty….six mothns ago it claimed to be the party “for the quiet Australians.”
Today – at both state & federal levels – it’s telling even the quiet Australians to “shut up.”
If the PM has any power and authority in the party today such as previous Liberal PMs wielded he’ll use it to pull these cloth eared idiots into line.
Otherwise at the next election it will be the Liberals and not Labor feeling the thwack of the protesting baseball bats.
NSW Premier GB has let Matt Kean get away with all this.
Llarge numbers of other endangered species were wiped out and likely made extinct; directly due to your departmental incompetence, willful blocking of fuel reduction and cool burning initiatives. The department whose ministry you run.
Blood on you hands Minister Kean, cannot be wiped away by Wollemi pine scented soap, no matter how many times you water bomb them
If Matt Kean wants to end all debate on climate change, he wants us all the just shut up. Even more reason not to. These neo-Marxists need to be told some home truths about their ideology and what free speech actually means.
The lesson from Andrew Klavan (in case you missed it yesterday).
Matt Kean says:
“We shouldn’t need a royal commission to convince Craig Kelly and the likes of him in the federal coalition partyroom to believe climate change is real,”
The climate alarmists routinely use two straw men, “climate deniers” and “climate change deniers”.
I am not aware of any sentient being (which excludes all alarmists) who “denies” that there is a climate. I doubt that any significant number “denies” that climate has been changing for millenia, and will continue to change, refardless of the puny efforts of a small number of humans suffering from excessive hubris.
The key issues are the level of human (anthropogenic) influence, and the extent to which the minor changes allegedly detected so far might be harmful (catastrophic). No convincing evidence has so far been offered by the alarmists.
Kean is a fool, and that is flattering him!
Why didn’t they muster these resources when the Gosper’s mountain fire first kicked off ?
The RC needs to dig.
Comment about the real NSW Liberal Party power structure by Andrew Bolt in 2018. Who chooses and who rules the roost.
So, no debate about the absence of facts in support of human created “climate change”, just ruin the economy of the Australian society by pretending that there is an alternative energy source that works 24/7/365, and we will make our fortune exporting these pipe dreams to the world.
How do bozos like Krackers Kean get a job in charge of anything? Why he would even stuff up picking up papers in the school yard, a task that I am sure he had plenty of practice performing. Why has GB not sacked this Know nothing incompetent? Could it have anything to do with factional support in the faction less party?
[No society can survive the socialist] fallacy that there is an absolutely unlimited number of inspired officials and an absolutely unlimited amount of money to pay them.
(G K Chesterton)
Just published at Quadrant: Roger Underwood on the “climate change excuse”.
Story includes link to ABC report that DC-10 fire bombers are on the way from North America, counterpointed by Black Saturday Royal Commish finding that they’re next to bloody useless.
As to the Libs, stick a fork in ’em.
If we’re to save this country, ecologically and environmentally, we’ll need to do it ourselves. Any party that can throw up the likes of Keen, Littleproud, Photios, and the hopeless Vic branch is an impediment, not a solution.
How are you going to fly those aircraft when we go “fossil fuel free”?
What? No rescue operation for the Gospers Mountain giant wombats? Even though there’s an airstrip in the middle of their territory.
But then, like Matt Kean, they know how to dig a hole for themselves.
The BBC is off to a running start in 2020, with their new push for COP26 in Glasgow next November.
Not discouraged by the abject failure of previous COPs, they have assembled a new show to publicise COP26 all this year. Groan!
It comes hosted by a youthful, punk-like persona, backing music that’s full of grunts, and features the latest advice from “scientists” that we are at “a tipping point” and that this year we “really have to do something”.
Never mind the bollocks, just get on the train and help save Earth, because “the planet matters”.