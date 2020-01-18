Lest we forget. Berlin Blockade 1948

Posted on 1:23 pm, January 18, 2020 by Rafe Champion

When the Germans close their nuclear power stations and complete the longer-term project to close the coal stations they will be heavily dependent on gas from Russia. What could go wrong?

Seventy years ago.

“The airlift was a lifeline for West Berlin,” says Hope Harrison, an associate professor of history and international affairs at George Washington University who has written extensively on the Cold War, Germany and Russia. “To feel that the U.S. and Great Britain, who had been their enemies, weren’t giving up on them. The last time they were doing anything, they were dropping bombs, and instead they’re bringing in food and coal and everything else.”

4 Responses to Lest we forget. Berlin Blockade 1948

  1. feelthebern
    #3295966, posted on January 18, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    Fun fact:
    Feelthebern was sent from his history class for disagreeing with his teacher who said it was JFK who organised the Berlin airlift.

  2. a happy little debunker
    #3295975, posted on January 18, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Germany has basically nullified the NATO agreement at a time when Putin has effectively announced his dictatorship.

    What could possibly go wrong?

  3. stackja
    #3295981, posted on January 18, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    The Big Lift (1950) youtube

    The Big Lift is a true account of the Berlin Airlift, which provided food and supplies to the Western sector of Berlin during the Soviet’s blockade of Berlin. Sgt. Danny MacCullough (Montgomery Clift) and his friend Sgt. Hank Kowalski (Paul Douglas) are among the Americans called upon to risk their lives to transport supplies to the desperate citizens. The grim war is soon left behind as budding romances emerge between two women and the soldiers. Director George Seaton filmed on location with actual military personnel in minor acting roles, making The Big Lift one of the most remarkable war films of all time.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3295986, posted on January 18, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Director George Seaton filmed on location with actual military personnel in minor acting roles, making The Big Lift one of the most remarkable war films of all time.

    There was a similar situation regarding “Theirs Was the Glory” on the subject of the battle for Arnhem. British soldiers, captured at Arnhem, and recently released from German P.O.W. Camps were playing themselves in the film…

