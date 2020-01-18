When the Germans close their nuclear power stations and complete the longer-term project to close the coal stations they will be heavily dependent on gas from Russia. What could go wrong?
“The airlift was a lifeline for West Berlin,” says Hope Harrison, an associate professor of history and international affairs at George Washington University who has written extensively on the Cold War, Germany and Russia. “To feel that the U.S. and Great Britain, who had been their enemies, weren’t giving up on them. The last time they were doing anything, they were dropping bombs, and instead they’re bringing in food and coal and everything else.”
Feelthebern was sent from his history class for disagreeing with his teacher who said it was JFK who organised the Berlin airlift.
Germany has basically nullified the NATO agreement at a time when Putin has effectively announced his dictatorship.
