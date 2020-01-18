Roundup 21Jan

Good news everyone, Dan Prawn’s collected slides from the background to his wonderful little song are available in a massive zipped file if people want to post a comment with a request.

Keep up with Jo Nova, invaluable fresh material almost every day.

Scratch the surface of this proposal and you will find a harsh new regime which stands to damage Australia’s reputation as a democracy and might well come back to bite the politicians, academics and publishers who are supporting it today. — Mark Pearson

Germany on the road to recession. European carmakers could be fined more than £12bn ($22.6bn) for failing to obey new European rules on emissions. Most expect to miss the deadline next year and they are selling smaller models to limit the damage.

The lunacy of the law is that targeting CO2 prompted a shift towards diesel that puts out more genuinely dangerous pollutants than petrol.

Germany’s industrial base, which relies heavily on the likes of Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler, has been particularly hard hit, with thousands of jobs slashed and billions pumped into switching from combustion engines to electric motors. The emissions-rigging scandal at VW, uncovered in 2015, has intensified that pressure.

Increasing numbers of cities are limiting or banning petrol and diesel cars to tackle air pollution, with Oxford and York in Britain the latest to impose tough new rules. The regulations force carmakers to cut emissions to 95g of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

Peter Ridd reports on a major study of defective research coming out of James Cook University.

Peter described the findings of a study that checked the results of eight previous studies. None of the findings were replicated.

All the erroneous studies were done by scientists from James Cook Universities highly prestigious Coral Reef Centre. They were published in high profile journals, and attracted considerable media attention.

This is the second time these 7 authors have got together to reveal a major scientific scandal. They were the whistle blowers of the infamous Lonnstedt scientific fraud in 2018. Lonnstedt, originally a PhD student at JCU, is also one of the scientists involved with these latest erroneous studies. She was found guilty of fabricating data in Sweden.

What is it about James Cook University?

Spotlight on Philip Munday, serial offender, the author involved in all eight of the suspect papers.

The James Cook University website tells us Munday is “in the top 1% of cited researchers in the ISI fields of Plant and Animal Science” (bold added). He sits on the editorial board of three scientific journals.

He also – ding, ding, ding – “has contributed to IPCC reports” on ocean acidification. In fact, Munday’s name appears 46 times in this 174-page document about a 2011 IPCC workshop on that topic.

You heard it here first, folks. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s pronouncements about tropical fish rely on a man whose work falls to pieces whenever anyone tries to verify it.

SERIOUS WINDWATCHING. Anton Lang, aka Tony from Oz has been windwatching for years. My efforts are rather crude compared with his analysis although I think my numbers do the job to demonstrate the choke points of unrelialable energy. There is a lot more on his site in addition to wind watching, check out his study of comparative costs and the background to his analysis that is very informative for newcomers to this field. Have a good look!