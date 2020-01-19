Climate roundup 19 Jan & Lomborg’s analysis of the fires. Not unprecedented!

Here is the updated burnt area for *all* of Australia, June 1 to Dec 31 for each year 1997-2016 and the bunt area from this fire season, June 1, 2019 to January 6 2020.

The Australian wildfires are tragic. But they have been exploited in the climate debate as unprecedented and near-proof of climate emergency.

Note, the fires were definitely different in that they have mostly happened in the states of New South Wales (home of Sydney) and Victoria (Melbourne). Here, the fires this year are much larger than they have been in the previous few decades.

Indeed, New South Wales may be a record at 4.9 million hectares burnt, although it has seen almost similar sized fires in 1951-52 (more than 4 million hectares) and 1974-75 (4.5 million hectares).

Victoria at 1.2 million hectares is also a record for the last decades, but it is vastly smaller than the 1851 Black Thursday fire, which in one day burnt a quarter of Victoria or 5 million hectares.

But it is worth looking at the total hectares burnt in Australia, because it shows the absolute size of the problem for Australia. (Clearly, when it is claimed the problem is caused by global warming, one cannot just cherry-pick two states in Australia and ignore the other 87% of the area.)

The Guardian newspaper has been providing the running total amount of burnt area in this fire season (running from June 2019-May 2020, according to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Australian_bushfire_seasons

— if it is from July or August, this makes very little difference, since most burn happens during the spring and summer in Australia). They find the total area burnt is 10.7 million hectares to January 6, 2020.

Yesterday we saw the area burnt *without* the Northern Territory, which the Guardian say is very different. It is correct that the burning season is different, but again, most of the claims that have come out of these fires is that ‘Australia is burning’ sort of claims, so worth looking at the whole continent. The Guardian has in personal communication told me that the NT burnt area is 13.3 million hectares (and that this might be for all of 2019, so possibly too big — but here we’ll just use this data point).

This graph shows the burnt area from 1997-2016 or the satellite record for the same area and same period, along with a linear trend line (which should be interpreted cautiously, since it is a short time period).

It suggests two things. First, that the area burnt in Australia is not increasing and likely decreasing. This result is similar to what we see across the world — lower, not higher burnt area.

Second, the current Australian fire season in terms of area burnt is not unprecedented compared to the recent past.

