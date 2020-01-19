Hey Jacqui. Put the bucket back on your head

This morning, TAFKAS was listening to the radio when he heard the Hon. (yes Hon.!!!) Jacquie Lambie hyperventilating again. This time, she was rambling on about this sporting grants business and demanding that Bridget McKenzie, as the responsible Minister, resign over it.

TAFKAS’ message to Jacquie Lambie:

HEY CAT LADY. Look in the mirror.

It seems that Senator Lambie is concerned that tax payer monies are allocated based on political rather than other criteria. Rightly so.

The problem, however for Jacquie is that her entire purpose in political life is to get tax payer monies allocated based on political criteria that happen to benefit her constituents.

Is Senator Lambie concerned that monies were allocated inappropriately or because they weren’t allocated to Tasmania?

The problem? She probably can’t see the hypocrisy.

Now TAFKAS does not approve of the allocation of funding for political purpose, but is that not the entire purpose of politics? To reward your constituents?

TAFKAS’s preference is that the government be shrunk such that it does not have the funds or inclination to engage in such pork barreling however TAFKAS suspects he is in a minority on this. And what size is small enough? Small enough to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub.