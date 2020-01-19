Remind me, which one is David and which on is Goliath

According to the inner city latte set at the Sydney Morning Herald:

The Department of Defence is embroiled in a battle with residents of an apartment building in Potts Point over the construction of a 12-metre high substation at the Garden Island naval base. …. Potts Point residents including Wendy McCarthy (right) have been pitted in a David and Goliath battle with the Department of Defence over the construction of a substation at the Garden Island naval base.

Have a look at this image that accompanied:

Yes. A bunch of wealth, influential and connected inner city types, who have sufficient pull to get their story in a major metropolitan newspaper are David to the Department of Defence Goliath. Yeah.

And the view from the image. The view.

One imagines that there are lots of such planning disputes with the Commonwealth (and State Governments. Presumably there were plenty around the new Sydney Airport and even the old Sydney airport. But these lesser David’s don’t have SHM journos as neigbours.

Suck it in Princesses. If you don’t like it, use your ample wealth to fund a candidate for Parliament. Oh that’s right, they did. First Malcolm Turnbull and then Kerryn Phelps. How did that work out?