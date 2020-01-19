Have you ever wondered why Australian banks are unusually badly managed and yet extremely profitable.

Yes, yes. There is the Commonwealth Government protection racket – pay us lots of tax, give us lots of political donations and invite us (gratis) to lots of nice events and your survival will be guaranteed and you won’t get any competition.

But consider this job advertisement by ANZ bank for a Journey Expert – Chapter Lead. And before you ask, no clue what that is. However this is how ANZ describes it:

As a Journey Expert in the Responsible Banking Tribe, you will be responsible for optimising existing end-to-end customer journeys and improving the customer experience by devising new, innovative solutions, services, products or propositions.

And what is a Chapter Lead you may ask also? Again, according to ANZ:

As a Chapter Lead, your role in the tribe will be to develop and lead other Journey Experts in Responsible Banking.

Journey Expert.

Responsible Banking Tribe.

Optimising existing end-to-end customer journeys

BINGO! BS Bingo that is.

Don’t fret. This $200K plus p/a job will be carefully filled by ANZ. After all:

ANZ recognises the value of an inclusive and diverse work environment. We take pride in the diversity of our people and encourage applications from diverse candidates. Our recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics.

Good thing that the boards of these organisations an generously peppered with former senior public servants and RBA executives.