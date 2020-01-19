Terrorists one week, tofu the next

Trump Targets Michelle Obama’s School Nutrition Guidelines on Her Birthday.
“Democrats reacted furiously.”
The children’s obesity crisis is real enough but the answer lies with responsible parenting, not Stalinist control of school menus. President Trump is systematically destroying the Obamas’ legacy and it’s beautiful to watch. This is how you do it. Salt the leftist earth. Then nuke the entire site from orbit.
Hope you’ve all been following the food pyramid.
Let’s recall the full horror of Michelle’s woke food edicts:
Kids Create Salt Black Markets in Cafeterias Due to Michelle Obama’s Lunch Rules (2015)
At least it did have the effect of teaching the kids capitalism.
Brung back the days you could buy sunny boys, paddle pops, meat pies and redskins* at the tuck shop I say!
*hey, how come these haven’t been virtue signalled out of existence yet? Obviously not found in Glebe bistros so below the radar.
Leftism is a political battle plan that demands control over every aspect of your daily life. Everything else is freedom.
Trump is dismantling the left’s control over people’s everyday lives. He is the only political leader in the world doing that. He is the only political leader who understands that freedom means treating people like adults, which used to be taken for granted but, in the era of political correctness, it is radically subversive.
Stalinist control by government over people’s lives is everywhere in the Australian nanny state, especially in Victoria where, for example, everyone is assumed to be a gambling addict who must be mandatorily implored like a naughty child in every advertisement to “gamble responsibly”.
Obama’s missus tried install Stalin in the school tuck shop. Trump is restoring parents’ rights over their children. He always chooses a topic that resonates with middle America and infuriates the coastal millionaire elites.
His margin of victory in 2020 may well set an electoral record. And his enemies will learn nothing,
@Entropy
Balwyn circa 1969 there was no tuck shop, but a meat pie or pastie for lunch with dead horse, Sunny Boy for the walk home and redskins from the corner milk bar on the walk to school. Sadly no Paddle Pop.
Is Michelle’s big butt made of KFC?
Deep fried Mars Bars must be a food group, surely?
The left are salty over this.
Nothing infuriates the totalitarian left more than losing control and giving people choice
Plus a packet of Fags (candy cigarettes), a Big Boss candy cigar, and some N!66er Boy liquorice. And a Donald Duck X-29 icy pole.