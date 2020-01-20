Fire crisis is normal: Abolish all energy subsidies

Now that the rains have arrived to turn 2019-20 into a perfectly normal year in Australia will all the alarmists at Fairfax, the ABC and the Guardian declare it so? Not on your nelly – at least while their is a decent crisis it is there to be exploited. Appologies only discredit the alarm that has been fomented with the opportunities this presents to support the agendas so profitable to the client.

I had in the Spectator perhaps the only measured and sensible energy proposal emerging from the crisis that you will read in any media.

It begins

No amount of mouth-frothing by Piers Morgan or artful deception by the legions of renewable energy warriors published by the Australian Financial Review and the Guardian will change the facts about this summer. The severe fire season is due to dry weather (not itself conceivably a result of climate change – rainfall trends have been flat for the past century) and the accumulation of combustible material on the forests’ floors. The build-up of combustible material is a result of the criminal neglect of the authorities to undertake or, in the case of private land, to prevent cool burn-offs. Less than one-third of the recommended hectares have been burned-off.’

The policy proposal is to recognise the reality: there is no significant human induced climate change and Australian “leadership” in abating is already evident – we’re doing, at the cost of the economy, twice as much in subsidising renewables than anyone else and have crippled the economy as a result. I conclude with a policy prescription

Removal of all subsidies will gradually allow the formerly low cost, reliable electricity and gas industries to mend themselves. It is a policy in the national interest and it should be incumbent on politicians not simply to fawningly follow the rhetoric of the green left economy-destroyers, but to set out to explain the importance of sound policies to all of us.