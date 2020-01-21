Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020

Posted on 6:00 pm, January 21, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
14 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020

  5. Speedbox
    #3298371, posted on January 21, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Wow, top few. First time for ages.

  6. Brislurker
    #3298372, posted on January 21, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Missed by that much!

  8. JC
    #3298376, posted on January 21, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    The SAT/college entrance scandal

    LOS ANGELES—Matteo Sloane was home on spring break when FBI agents showed up at his family’s Spanish-style house in the hills of Bel-Air at 6:15 a.m. to take his father to jail.

    By the time his father came home at the end of that day after posting $500,000 in bail, Matteo, then a freshman at the University of Southern California, was ready to confront him.

    “Why didn’t you believe in me?” Matteo asked. “Why didn’t you trust me?”

    Devin Sloane, the 53-year-old founder of a water-treatment company, was one of 36 parents who have been criminally charged with paying to help cheat the college admissions system for their children. All but one of the 13 parents sentenced so far have received prison time, from two weeks to six months, for using college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to rig SAT and ACT tests or to disguise applicants as athletic recruits.

    Get a load what the kid is studying at USC

    The nationwide college admissions scandal has sparked a broad debate around privilege and meritocracy, focused on the wealthy parents’ motives and crimes.

    Less examined is the deeply personal drama unfolding among their children. Many are attempting to reassemble family bonds frayed by lies and deceit, and confront the impact and meaning of their parents’ actions.

    “I don’t want it to define me,” said Matteo, who is still enrolled at USC, studying environmental science.

  10. egg_
    #3298380, posted on January 21, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    SussEggs Royal(TM) in first place!

  12. Winston Smith
    #3298385, posted on January 21, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    JC:
    I hadn’t thought of that angle before – it must have been devastating to the kids who had their parents betray them.

  13. cohenite
    #3298388, posted on January 21, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Credlin: Bosses fear of global warming rising. FMD.

  14. Winston Smith
    #3298389, posted on January 21, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    From the Olde Fredde:

    Feelthebern:
    In one of his interviews he said he always stopped by a servo on his way home to top off his tank even if it was only for 2 or 3 bucks worth of fuel.
    He said that could be the difference between life & death.
    He lived in suburban Brisbane.

    Quite a valid point. One thing that will save you is living in a town a fuel tank greater than the distance to the next big town.
    Of course, you could always keep a couple of Jerry cans of fuel at home, but that takes a level of commitment that most Australians won’t keep up with. If everyone in Australia were to do this, the amount of empties would in, one month, be greater than 60%.
    People will use the money to buy a couple of packs of smokes instead.
    Self select for failure.

