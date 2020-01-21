Liberty Quote
This debate is now declared open. The longer and more intense, the better.— Rowan Callick
-
Recent Comments
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Fire crisis is normal: Abolish all energy subsidies
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- cohenite on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- cohenite on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Johno on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- Infidel Tiger on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- vlad on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Elderly White Man From Skipton on Fire crisis is normal: Abolish all energy subsidies
- vlad on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- JC on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- hzhousewife on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- Brislurker on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Speedbox on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Brislurker on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Jamfancy on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- Linden Watson on Fire crisis is normal: Abolish all energy subsidies
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- Johno on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- Mark from Melbourne on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- Johno on Open Forum: January 18, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Fire crisis is normal: Abolish all energy subsidies
- Roger Scruton, heroic champion of art and truth
- Lomborg’s analysis of the fires. Not unprecedented! Plus comparative cost of wind and coal
- The politics of despair
- Hey Jacqui. Put the bucket back on your head
- Remind me, which one is David and which on is Goliath
- Screwed
- Terrorists one week, tofu the next
- Roundup 18 Jan
- Lest we forget. Berlin Blockade 1948
- Duda Day: Polish President Bests Putin In Holocaust Brawl
- Open Forum: January 18, 2020
- Lost and Found in Australia
- CBS struggling to find any bad news in Trump’s America
- Wollemi ace now wants an end to coal exports … and debate
- The Intellectuals and Climate Change
- The backlist of Dan Prawn – the Johnny Cash man
- Pines Before People
- 75 Years After Hitler, Another Naturalist Touts a Final Solution
- A Farewell To Soulless Science Fiction
- More extreme weather events these days?
- Yes Prime Minister. Global Warming & a Johnny Cash rejoinder
- No more debates, says science minister (who isn’t a scientist)
- Religion of pieces
- The Role of Distributed Generation in the UK Blackout of 9 August 2019
- David Leyonhjelm on the wrong kind of diversity
- Why is Robert Skidelsky speaking at Mont Pelerin??
- Tuesday Forum: January 14, 2020
- A most intriguing “Parasite”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Podium?
WOW!!
Fustagin
1st.
Wow, top few. First time for ages.
Missed by that much!
Hannity today was Amazing !
The SAT/college entrance scandal
Get a load what the kid is studying at USC
Hello, world.
SussEggs Royal(TM) in first place!
It’s happening!
https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1219294854288678916
JC:
I hadn’t thought of that angle before – it must have been devastating to the kids who had their parents betray them.
Credlin: Bosses fear of global warming rising. FMD.
From the Olde Fredde:
Quite a valid point. One thing that will save you is living in a town a fuel tank greater than the distance to the next big town.
Of course, you could always keep a couple of Jerry cans of fuel at home, but that takes a level of commitment that most Australians won’t keep up with. If everyone in Australia were to do this, the amount of empties would in, one month, be greater than 60%.
People will use the money to buy a couple of packs of smokes instead.
Self select for failure.