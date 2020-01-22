Poor Canberra

Non!
Liberty Quote
… fiat currencies have underlying value because men with guns say they do.— Paul Krugman
-
-
Oh no…the solar panels!
Thankfully, Canberrans have the CSIRO to help them prepare for future extreme weather events caused by climate change.
There is a God.
No problem. Canberra’s renewables are derived from a kind of energy that is collected from renewable Australian taxpayers and naturally replenished on a human timescale (year of taxation).