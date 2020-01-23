PDT speaks at World Economic Forum

He does like to rub it in.
It was the most depressing speech I’ve ever heard.
Howard Hill
#3299564, posted on January 23, 2020 at 1:59 am
You done it now I have to listen. Bugga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
In recent decades democracy has inflated its powers too soon, too far and too long.
It was the most depressing speech I’ve ever heard.
Howard Hill
#3299564, posted on January 23, 2020 at 1:59 am
You done it now I have to listen. Bugga.