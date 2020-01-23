Red alert, we are warned! Tony Thomas on the red/green capture of councils

No respite in sight, the culture war is being waged day and night on every front. This is the local council strategy.

You’ve probably never heard of Bryony Edwards but she inspired Darebin which then inspired the (Western) world. She and long-time colleague and partner Adrian Whitehead now run a body called CACE – Council Action in the Climate Emergency – to help councils and agitators follow through on their declarations with supposed planet-saving action. (To hear Ms Edwards and other Darebin councilors and lobbyists detail in their own words how easy it is to get elected and what to do when seated, go here. The embedded audio files are most instructive.)

And so it goes, leftism poisons everything it touches.