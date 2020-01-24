India celebrates their Republic Day on January 26 when British rule ended in 1949 and the country was partitioned into two Islamic parts – East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and West Pakistan – and India proper, the part in the middle. Upwards of a million people died in a frenzy of “ethnic cleansing” during the partition.

One of the great tourist attractions is the Taj Mahal, an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra.

It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. There is also a Red Taj Mahal, also known as John Hessing Tomb.

It is is a perfect replica of the Taj Mahal. Hessing was an army officer who worked for the Maratha rulers against the Nizams of Hyderabad. He had a successful hand in the defeat of the Nizams in the Battle of Kardla, which was fought in the year 1795. After his death in 1803, his wife, Alice, built this marvellous tomb so that he could be remembered for centuries.