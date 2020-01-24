A pox on all of them

Having delayed it as long as possible, TAFKAS is being forced to convert his internet service to the NBN. Not because he wants it, but because he is forced to.

Now it is worth noting, that TAFKAS was quite happy with the product, price and provider of his internet service but is now being forced to switch to a less reliable, lesser quality and yet more expensive product.

And now, like a bad Seinfeld episode, TAFKAS is trapped at home, between the hours of 8 am to 12 pm so that a lesser quality product can be installed.

Thank you very much RuddBull – you pair of malignant, perfidious turds.