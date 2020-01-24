A pox on all of them

Having delayed it as long as possible, TAFKAS is being forced to convert his internet service to the NBN. Not because he wants it, but because he is forced to.
Now it is worth noting, that TAFKAS was quite happy with the product, price and provider of his internet service but is now being forced to switch to a less reliable, lesser quality and yet more expensive product.
And now, like a bad Seinfeld episode, TAFKAS is trapped at home, between the hours of 8 am to 12 pm so that a lesser quality product can be installed.
Thank you very much RuddBull – you pair of malignant, perfidious turds.
Join the club for on the old selection they gave us he option of NBN or nothing, we sold the old selection and lo and behold they gave us the same option at the new selection. Your chances Sir, Buckley’s and Nunn and good luck.
You mean you don’t appreciate the efforts of the two greatest PMs the country has ever had (in their own humble opinions)?
The only argument they could have would be who is #1 and who #2.
I believe the current phrase is, “A coronavirus on both their houses!”
I must admit that the change to NBN was seemless – from Telstra cable. The technichian even helped set up new foxtel boxes which happenned to arrive at the same time. The price through Telstra was unchanged and I can’t see any change in service – TV subscription and Internet. The only collateral damage was that the multitude of telephone points (and one receiver) no longer worked, but I was already using the “landline” from a radio transmitting base which was now shifted from a telephone point to the NBN modem.
recently was in Japan and a lot of people there use a portable WiFi router
I rented one for 3 week for $10 per day with the standard offer of unlimited download and 4G speeds, there were none of the bullshyte caveats all our telcos employ like slowing you down if they feel like it – it was flat out all the time.
When on battery power alone it lasted 7 to 8 hours, but since we all carry a spare battery now, it was no issue
4 of us ran all our devices constantly on it, it never failed us and you could simultaneously play videos on several devices with no drop in quality. Once, it did hesitate, but that was in Disneyland, Christmas day and max crowds, not unexpected and my phone had trouble as well
they are a bit more expensive here but I just ordered a 4/5G unit from a big local telco and a plan that shares data with all our cell phones
if this works the way I expect it to, then it will take over much of the load in our household because like TAFKAS I am also being forced onto NBN against my will and expect it to be a poor substitute to the current cable speeds I have now
my concern is that as people take these up and move to 4G or 5G to WiFi where available, the NBN will be abandoned and of course government will cut us off to force us back onto the NBN
a curse on all of them, Rudd and Conroy particularly, and Turnbull as well and the Labor Party and the Liberal Party as it is now, not as it was once, on green busybodys who can’t keep their behaviours to themselves .. oh I could go on and on .. but will leave it at that
FWIW I recently switched to the NBN via iinet for no increase in monthly fee ($59.95) no contract, no fee for new modem and doubled my speed vs ADSL2+
I will try to negotiate a faster speed deal further down the track but certainly don’t intend to pay any more $$$
And at the same time your digital life,ie anything that you do that hits the NBN at any stage of its journey is now visible to the äppropiate” government or enforcement agencies.
Out of curiosity, what technology were you on before and what are you changing to?
That’s any service call … a plumber or electrician would be no different.
I think in my area they are changing from ADSL2 over to VDSL on the same copper lines. In theory the VDSL modem should also support older modulation but I’m guessing they prefer to push you into buying a new modem. This is quite a trivial change, only delayed by years of wrangling over copper line maintenance and access, plus appalling bad management. New Zealand did their VDSL upgrade in about 3 years … and they were smart enough to get that easy upgrade out the way BEFORE considering putting fiber into ordinary people’s homes.
Yep, same exact story with me. Luckily my NBN connection has been even better than my previous service but if not what options would I have had?
And the install was classic. They just never turned up. They made a change at the exchange and it all came online but they didn’t bother informing me, so I spent half the day at home for nothing and then found my new internet connection was magically working in the afternoon.
SMH.