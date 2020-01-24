Coming to a public financial market near you

Does this mean that Goldman Sachs will need to employ compliance advisors to check the gender of directors? What if there is a white trans woman to man on the board? Would that exclude the listing?

What also happens if there is a Dolezal Candidate as in a white person who identifies as not white? What would Goldman Sachs do in situations like that.

If you are confused, just imagine being a fly on the wall of a due diligence committee reviewing the race and gender of the directors.