Coming to a public financial market near you

Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s leading advisers on IPOs, will no longer take companies in the US and Europe public if they have boards made up entirely of white men.
Speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum at Davos on 23 January, the US investment bank’s chief executive, David Solomon, said: “I think from a governance perspective, diversity on boards is a very, very important issue. We have been very, very focused on it. So we’re trying to find ways to encourage that.”
Does this mean that Goldman Sachs will need to employ compliance advisors to check the gender of directors? What if there is a white trans woman to man on the board? Would that exclude the listing?
What also happens if there is a Dolezal Candidate as in a white person who identifies as not white? What would Goldman Sachs do in situations like that.
If you are confused, just imagine being a fly on the wall of a due diligence committee reviewing the race and gender of the directors.
What if board members identify as people of colour?
whats Malcolm going to do now? also son alex needs to try on black face or at least do a Bruce Pascoe
Just wait until these lunatics start to adopt this sort of caper:
So companies will simply stop listing and a new mechanism will be found.
Is it such a big deal, how many token directors are on boards now? I’m not saying it’s not stupid, especially to make it mandatory.
Ought Goldman Sachs be totally banned from operating in Australia, in much the same way as South African sporting teams were during the apartheid era, for their grossly offensive racist and sexist attitude?
If this story is true, it is little different from vile apartheid-style discrimination on the basis of one’s skin colour and/or sex.
Does Malcontent Turncoat support this sort of vile racist and sexist attitude from the outfit that he used to be a Director of?
I used to fret about this stuff, and banks eschewing fossil fuel investments, but I now think the free market will sort it out. These woke outfits will just slowly go broke. There will be shoals and shoals of irreverent, hungry investors who will steer past the BS and plonk their $ into profit-making, rather than virtue signalling.
Good news for the competition.