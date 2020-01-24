Democracy becoming dominated by the politics of envy?

Among the attendees of the recent Mont Pelerin Society were Steve K, Sinclair and me. A great many issues were discussed in the debate on liberty, efficiency, their friends and enemies.
I have a piece in today’s The Australian, which summarised my view of the more important take-aways. They include
No attendees doubted market capitalism’s higher efficiency and ability to deliver growth, including for the benefit of poorer members of society. But recent developments have undermined confidence that the model will continue to prevail.
These include the resumption of growth in the size of government and a weakening of property rights by, for example, the seizure of land usages rights. In Australia, government actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through planning laws and measures that restrain commercial activity include the increase in regulatory intrusions and permissions, like those that resulted in the Adani coalmine taking nine years to be approved. A worldwide consequence of such measures has been a general slowdown in growth rates.
There is also evidence that more people are not seeing the benefits of the growth that has taken place. Between 1970 and 2018 the top third of US income earners increased their aggregate share of total incomes from 29 per cent to 48 per cent, with the middle third falling from 62 per cent to 43 per cent and the poorest third seeing their share drop marginally to 9 per cent.
Particulary among young higjhly educated people there is a hostility to tyhe maret economy – thus although Corbyn lost the Berexit election he got 70 per cent of the young peoples’ vote.
The politics of envy is becoming evident.
Unlike socialism of the past, the modern form of socialism sees redistribution, reserving areas from commercial activities and abolishing cheap fossil and nuclear fuel accorded a higher priority over increasing aggregate income levels. Indeed, the modern dissent from free market capitaism is often characterised by a wish to see lower living standards to allow for less use of environmental goods and resoures.
Democracy, which led to or at least coexisted with the diminished government controls driving higher income levels for more than 70 years, is now turning into populism and threatens to foment a new era of declining living standards.
Firstly the internet is causing fragmentation of information sources for those without the knowledge and qualifications to research things themselves. Many young people only look at Facebook, shopping and sporting sites, and never learn anything. Many have never heard of Mao. Earlier generations had only radio and TV, which at least had some serious news, and some standards.
Secondly there is now a generation of journalists who have been brainwashed by left-wing academics at universities, and who get their information from Twitter and the web generally. In contrast their predecessors did an apprenticeship and learnt about the real world from covering the courts and racetracks, and had the time to talk to a lot of different people doing a wide range of real jobs.
‘ becoming’ dominated by the politics of envy? It was ever thus, or at least it has been since women got the vote and voted in the welfare state.
Other way around – it is declining living standards (stagnating wages, sky-high property prices, expensive college degrees, poor career prospects) that are threatening democracy.
If classical liberals do not start coming up with credible policies to address these systemic problems (wages, property, college…), then they might as well throw the towel in, because they will not be listened to again.
And I mean credible policies, not the usual abstract free market hand-waving that doesn’t lead us anywhere.
One could of course avoid the trap of equating ‘exchange transactions’ with well-being. Some, at least, of the environmental restraints that have imposed ‘cost’ have also brought about greater well-being. The SO2 reductions in the US, for example, have reduced particulate pollution as well as acid rain.
@ Fisky
‘… low wages …’ – compared to what, and when? I remember my first pay slip, 30 years ago, as a junior sales assistant: $4.76 an hour then didn’t approach the current national minimum hourly wage.
The Endarkenment.
Government acting not on reason, but according to religious dogma.
Australia’s wage growth has been close to zero since the GFC. Do classical liberals have any policies at all to address that? No, they don’t. So “liberals” shouldn’t be surprised at all about the politics of envy.
When 8 people own as much money as the rest of the entire world, we have a problem in Huston wouldn’t you say?
When politicians in cahoots with central banks can manipulate the economy to benefit the rich, do you honestly believe these people of envy haven’t noticed?
When those at the top can leverage their wealth to create untold riches at the expense of everyone else and then hoard it for whatever reason, do you really believe that us plebs are just envious?
Could it be that the disparity between the rich and poor is so great now and that the poor feel so helpless that socialism seems to them the only way to get a fair cut of the loot? That climate change is only a means to that end and nothing about saving the planet, but a way to try and cut the rich down a little?
I’m the furthest thing from a lefty you could imagine, without being an extreme right wing nut case and have never begrudged anyone becoming successful. But shit, 8 people own all the money in the world, Eight!
You don’t think this is a bit lopsided and may just cause a bit of resentment a feeling of helplessness?
Just putting some thoughts out there that never seem to be discussed around here.