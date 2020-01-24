Who would have thunk it. Politicians engaging in politics.

This Bridget McKenzie business has been going on for 2 or whatever weeks now. Yes. Based on what as been reported, the conduct has been bad.

But the rank hypocrisy of the commentary industrial complex. PEEE LEEEZE.

If you want to stop politicians melding in resource allocation decisions, take the candy off the table. Don’t just cry when it is done by people you don’t agree with. Cry when it is “generous” public service salary increases. Cry when it is funding military procurement. Cry when it is for Tasmania. Cry when it is for renewable energy. Cry when it is preferential funding for major political parties.

The latest pile of garbage comes from Dr Simon Longstaff in the AFR today:

The definition of corruption in government is well-established and widely agreed. Corruption is the use of public power for private profit.

Yep. Fair enough.

Transparency International defines political corruption as “manipulation of policies, institutions and rules of procedure in the allocation of resources and financing by political decision makers, who abuse their position to sustain their power, status and wealth”.

You mean like every election promise ever made? If so Dr Simon, where was your review and commentary of both the majors at the last election and especially the promises of Helicopter Bill (not to be confused with Helicopter Bronny)?

But for a laugh, Dr Simon writes:

The problem is that the programs judged by unbiased public servants to be most in need were left worse off.

Unbiased public servants. Are you kidding Dr Simon? If you believe public servants are unbiased, has TAFKAS got an investments scheme for you!

Maybe, just maybe, public servants are not biased towards a particular political party (although the ALP and Green representatives coming from the ACT might suggest otherwise). But rest assured that public servants have as many biases as the rest of us.

You gotta love this comment too:

This goes a long way towards explaining the attitude of three regional mayors interviewed on ABC Radio National during last year’s federal election. Their common aim was to make their electorates as marginal as possible – just so that they might be noticed by the likes of McKenzie.

You mean that these “three regional mayors” did not get the amount of pork to which they believe they are righteously entitled?

And to Dr Simon’s closing question:

It’s a simple and obvious requirement. So, why is it so hard to find people with the moral courage to uphold this basic principle of liberal democracy?

Why? Because there is no morality in taking money from one group of people at the point of a gun and giving it to another group wrapped in a ribbon.