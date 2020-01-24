Pyrmonter: Summer reading

One of the more enjoyable aspects of a long, hot summer (especially for those of us indifferent to viewing sport) is the opportunity it gives to review this season’s output of northern hemisphere OpEd writing.

This, from AIER’s Jeffrey Tucker, is among the better pieces of the year: neatly articulating the intellectual fashion in North America as well, perhaps, in Europe for ‘national conservatism’ as well as identifying the tendency of its proponents to duck rigorous thought about how similar are their policies to those of the “left” they purport to loathe.

While the terminology requires a bit of local adaptation, it has echoes here, especially in Parnell McGuiness’s recent contributions to the AFR. Cats of a variety of perspectives should find something in it.

Key quote:

‘The first step in the birth of a new and serious liberalism will require that intellectuals resist political winds from either right or left, stop dreaming of a state powerful enough to impose one’s artificial ideology on the world, and instead make a stand for freedom, human rights, and pluralism as the first principles of social and political organization’.