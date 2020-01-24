Was drone a convenient excuse to punish Cardinal Pell?

For appealing his case to the High Court, maybe.

Police interview pair after suspicious drone near George Pell’s jail.

Two men have been interviewed by police after a drone was seen flying over the central Melbourne prison where … Cardinal George Pell was being held.

But police believe the drone was being flown as part of a “commercial operation” when it was spotted above Melbourne Assessment Prison on January 9.

They have concluded their probe and referred the matter to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

Reports emerged earlier this month that Pell had been moved from the assessment prison on the fringes of the Melbourne CBD to a high security facility in regional Victoria after the drone was spotted near a visitors’ garden.

Pell was reportedly moved to Barwon Prison, near Geelong, where he will count the likes of drug lord Tony Mokbel, bikies and killers as neighbours…

A CASA spokesman said the authority was looking at potential safety issues relating to the drone but had made no determinations yet.