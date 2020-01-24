Was drone a convenient excuse to punish Cardinal Pell?

For appealing his case to the High Court, maybe.
Police interview pair after suspicious drone near George Pell’s jail.
Two men have been interviewed by police after a drone was seen flying over the central Melbourne prison where … Cardinal George Pell was being held.
But police believe the drone was being flown as part of a “commercial operation” when it was spotted above Melbourne Assessment Prison on January 9.
They have concluded their probe and referred the matter to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.
Reports emerged earlier this month that Pell had been moved from the assessment prison on the fringes of the Melbourne CBD to a high security facility in regional Victoria after the drone was spotted near a visitors’ garden.
Pell was reportedly moved to Barwon Prison, near Geelong, where he will count the likes of drug lord Tony Mokbel, bikies and killers as neighbours…
A CASA spokesman said the authority was looking at potential safety issues relating to the drone but had made no determinations yet.
In the Herald Sun:
Police investigating a drone which was spotted hovering metres from George Pell have concluded it was not spying on him.
The cardinal was moved from Melbourne Assessment Prison after a drone was spotted hovering near a visitors’ garden frequented by Pell on January 9. The security breach landed him at Barwon Prison, with the state’s most dangerous criminals.
It is understood he will remain there for some time even though he was found not to have been a spy target. A prison source told the Herald Sun: “There are no plans to move him back.”
If this is a CASA matter but not a criminal one, the relocation pongs. Why is nobody asking why an exceedingly frail septuagenarian was secretly transferred to a super-max hellhole? How does a “security breach” which was not, it turns out, a security breach ‘land’ an old man in the company of “the state’s most dangerous criminals”? This has the hallmarks of extra-judicial punishment. And what sort of “commercial operation” requires a drone to hover “metres from George Pell” at Barwon?
Melbourne Assessment Prison
How many prisoners are held in Melb Assessment Prison?
Vicpol making the NSW rum corps look good.
Why is there no plan to move him back?
Let’s accept in good faith the suggestion that Pell had to be moved to the supermax because of possible shenanigans with the drone. Well apparently the drone had nothing to do with Pell, a jail break or a breaking of prison rules. There is no reason to keep him in the supermax.
Victoria is a failed state.
Terrifying what they are getting up to.
Imagine if there was an opposition in Victoria.