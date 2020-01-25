Elections are apparently the greatest threat to democracy

Here’s part of the reason why.
Those deplorable deplorable voters. What would they know?
The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by reasoning.
The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by debating.
The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by insisting.
The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by silencing.
The Progressives can’t win their arguments by illegalising.
All they have left, to for fight their arguments, is rage.
Coming soon to an Australia near you!
It’s pretty incredible to think these massive crowds have never been joined by a Republican president before. Shame on them – especially Bush.
What 21st century leftism has come down to: people are too stupid to make the correct moral choices so voting must be banned and all decisions left to university-diseducated “experts” (naturally selected by leftists).
The old name for 21st century leftism was fascism.
Any of the Bow-Tie Intifada want to explain why no Republican President before Trump ever spoke at this rally? Not even the bible-thumping Jesus lover Bush43 could be bothered to show up. What a bunch of dishonest frauds!
Previous GOP Presidents were all faking the whole “faith” thing. Never ever went to the mat for it. They only really “meant” it when they were trying to gaslight the electorate into opening the borders. Disgusting!
“The President’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”
– Adam Schiff
“We have to impeach him, otherwise he’s going to win the election”
– Congressman Al Green
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker.
Those deplorable deplorable voters. What would they know?
The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by reasoning.
The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by debating.
The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by insisting.
The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by silencing.
The Progressives can’t win their arguments by illegalising.
All they have left, to for fight their arguments, is rage.
Coming soon to an Australia near you!
It’s pretty incredible to think these massive crowds have never been joined by a Republican president before. Shame on them – especially Bush.
What 21st century leftism has come down to: people are too stupid to make the correct moral choices so voting must be banned and all decisions left to university-diseducated “experts” (naturally selected by leftists).
The old name for 21st century leftism was fascism.
Any of the Bow-Tie Intifada want to explain why no Republican President before Trump ever spoke at this rally? Not even the bible-thumping Jesus lover Bush43 could be bothered to show up. What a bunch of dishonest frauds!
Previous GOP Presidents were all faking the whole “faith” thing. Never ever went to the mat for it. They only really “meant” it when they were trying to gaslight the electorate into opening the borders. Disgusting!
– Adam Schiff
– Congressman Al Green