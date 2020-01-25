Elections are apparently the greatest threat to democracy

Posted on 1:05 pm, January 25, 2020 by Steve Kates

Here’s part of the reason why.

This entry was posted in American politics, Cultural Issues. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Elections are apparently the greatest threat to democracy

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3301836, posted on January 25, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    Those deplorable deplorable voters. What would they know?

  2. a happy little debunker
    #3301847, posted on January 25, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by reasoning.
    The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by debating.
    The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by insisting.
    The Progressives couldn’t win their arguments by silencing.
    The Progressives can’t win their arguments by illegalising.
    All they have left, to for fight their arguments, is rage.

    Coming soon to an Australia near you!

  3. C.L.
    #3301865, posted on January 25, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    It’s pretty incredible to think these massive crowds have never been joined by a Republican president before. Shame on them – especially Bush.

  4. Tom
    #3301868, posted on January 25, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    What 21st century leftism has come down to: people are too stupid to make the correct moral choices so voting must be banned and all decisions left to university-diseducated “experts” (naturally selected by leftists).

    The old name for 21st century leftism was fascism.

  5. Fisky
    #3301869, posted on January 25, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Any of the Bow-Tie Intifada want to explain why no Republican President before Trump ever spoke at this rally? Not even the bible-thumping Jesus lover Bush43 could be bothered to show up. What a bunch of dishonest frauds!

  6. Fisky
    #3301871, posted on January 25, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Previous GOP Presidents were all faking the whole “faith” thing. Never ever went to the mat for it. They only really “meant” it when they were trying to gaslight the electorate into opening the borders. Disgusting!

  7. Zatara
    #3301872, posted on January 25, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    “The President’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

    – Adam Schiff

  8. Zatara
    #3301874, posted on January 25, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    “We have to impeach him, otherwise he’s going to win the election”

    – Congressman Al Green

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.