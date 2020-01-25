From 1945 to 2020

Posted on 4:46 pm, January 25, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in 2019 election, International, Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to From 1945 to 2020

  1. P
    #3302067, posted on January 25, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Ursula von der Leyen

    Charles Michel and I have just signed the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU, opening the way for its ratification by the European Parliament.

  2. C.L.
    #3302082, posted on January 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Ha.
    Excellent comparison.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3302084, posted on January 25, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Love the photos very appropriate in this situation ,Britain has once again defeated Euroascism . _

  4. C.L.
    #3302099, posted on January 25, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    It ended a little more grimly for Jodl, though, it has to be said.

  5. Some History
    #3302100, posted on January 25, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Ursula Von Der Leyen Eggs

  6. jo
    #3302101, posted on January 25, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    The expressions are the same. Against the odds, once more Britain has escaped the clutches of Europe. This time there were a lot more traitors in their midst.

  7. Graham
    #3302133, posted on January 25, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Evil is has now achieved diversity and inclusion.

  8. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3302135, posted on January 25, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Anyone bothered to read the fine print?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.