Liberty Quote
The difference between the two styles of debate, left-wing and right-wing, partly comes down to a differing view of civility, I think – for the right, civility is tolerating and even enjoying the bluster of one’s enemies. For the left, civility seems more to involve becoming offended on behalf of others.— Timothy Train
-
Recent Comments
- JC on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Fisky on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Gilas on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- P on From 1945 to 2020
- Helen on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- JB of Sydney/Shanghai on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Roger on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on From 1945 to 2020
- lotocoti on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Tel on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on From 1945 to 2020
- Tel on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Graham on From 1945 to 2020
- calli on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Helen on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Helen on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: January 25, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- From 1945 to 2020
- Elections are apparently the greatest threat to democracy
- Every single case cited has a woman playing the victim
- This is a law and divinity school dropout
- Open Forum: January 25, 2020
- The enemies of the environment: the Greens
- “Are economists idiots?” he asks
- 26th January, an interesting coincidence
- Was drone a convenient excuse to punish Cardinal Pell?
- Politicians engaging in politics
- Democracy becoming dominated by the politics of envy?
- A pox on all of them
- Pyrmonter: Summer reading
- Coming to a public financial market near you
- Worthy causes to support (reminder)
- Red alert, we are warned! Tony Thomas on the red/green capture of councils
- Bryan Noakes (1930-2020)
- Attack of The Killer Climate! BIS Buys Into A Monster Movie
- PDT speaks at World Economic Forum
- Poor Canberra
- Impeachment is all for show and not intended to succeed
- Freedom
- Tuesday Forum: January 21, 2020
- Fire crisis is normal: Abolish all energy subsidies
- Roger Scruton, heroic champion of art and truth
- Lomborg’s analysis of the fires. Not unprecedented! Plus comparative cost of wind and coal
- The politics of despair
- Hey Jacqui. Put the bucket back on your head
- Remind me, which one is David and which on is Goliath
- Screwed
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
From 1945 to 2020
This entry was posted in 2019 election, International, Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles Michel and I have just signed the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU, opening the way for its ratification by the European Parliament.
Ha.
Excellent comparison.
Love the photos very appropriate in this situation ,Britain has once again defeated Euroascism . _
It ended a little more grimly for Jodl, though, it has to be said.
Ursula Von Der Leyen Eggs
The expressions are the same. Against the odds, once more Britain has escaped the clutches of Europe. This time there were a lot more traitors in their midst.
Evil is has now achieved diversity and inclusion.
Anyone bothered to read the fine print?
No. No, I thought not.
Anyway, let us have a peaceful discussion, Gentlemen!
Boris Johnson signs withdrawal agreement in Downing Street