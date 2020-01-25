This is a law and divinity school dropout

“This is Thermopylae. This is Agincourt. This is Dunkirk.
This is the Battle of the Bulge. This is 9/11.”
– Al Gore speaking about the ‘threat’ of ‘climate change’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!
This is stupid! Al flying everywhere.
It’s bullshit, pure and simple and has been for decades.
A fat,American has-been Greta. The caravan has moved on.