This is a law and divinity school dropout

Posted on 10:28 am, January 25, 2020 by currencylad

“This is Thermopylae. This is Agincourt. This is Dunkirk.
This is the Battle of the Bulge. This is 9/11.”

Al Gore speaking about the ‘threat’ of ‘climate change’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

  1. stackja
    #3301667, posted on January 25, 2020 at 10:31 am

    This is stupid! Al flying everywhere.

  2. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3301670, posted on January 25, 2020 at 10:34 am

    It’s bullshit, pure and simple and has been for decades.

  3. H B Bear
    #3301675, posted on January 25, 2020 at 10:42 am

    A fat,American has-been Greta. The caravan has moved on.

