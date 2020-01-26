Air apparent

Prince Charles flew 16,000 miles in just 11 days using three private jets and one helicopter before proudly posing with Greta Thunberg in Davos.
In other Greta-related news: Associated Press in in trouble for this “racist” crop in a Thunberg/Davos report. AP says it was “purely on composition grounds.” I’m not sure I buy that. Miss Nakate’s distance from the white girls is not problematic, presentation-wise. I can understand how her feelings would be hurt by the cut.
Related… sorta.
A subject that I have had a bit to say before, in this forum.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/03/20/americans-reject-experts-failure-history-glenn-reynolds-column/99381952/
He’s saving a 4.54 billion year old planet don’t y’know.
I have noticed that those who fly the most, and live in the biggest mansions, are the greatest scolds and hypocrites when it comes to lecturing the bourgeois about climate change.
They can all get stuffed!
Anything to distract the public from Prince Andrew – first it was Harry/Marlarky and now Charles doing his shtick for The Firm.