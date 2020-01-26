Air apparent

Prince Charles flew 16,000 miles in just 11 days using three private jets and one helicopter before proudly posing with Greta Thunberg in Davos.

In other Greta-related news: Associated Press in in trouble for this “racist” crop in a Thunberg/Davos report. AP says it was “purely on composition grounds.” I’m not sure I buy that. Miss Nakate’s distance from the white girls is not problematic, presentation-wise. I can understand how her feelings would be hurt by the cut.