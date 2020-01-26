Australia Day Roundup – the Lucky Country!

I don’t have any special thing to say except that we are incredibly lucky that Australia was developed by the British at a time when classical liberalism permeated official thinking, see Kemp’s history of Australia Volume One.

After clearing the cache I can now access the site directly, some bastard ought of told me to do that when I signaled the problem last week.

A glimpse of the lunacy at Davos and what it means for proper climate science. Nothing new, just a reminder.

Some good news, a look at the runs that Trumpie has put on the board for deregulation of energy, actually across the board his record is sensational and someone can post a link to some site that shows it, I have lost track. Those advances plus tax relief must be having compounding effects by now.

