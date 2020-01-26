Coronavirus

Posted on 12:46 am, January 26, 2020 by Steve Kates

OUTBREAK SPREADS
56 MILLION QUARANTINED
CASE IN CHICAGO
22 STATES ON ALERT
EUROPE HIT

VIRUS: RACE TO BUILD HOSPITAL…
‘THIS TIME I’M SCARED’…
DOCTORS COLLAPSE…
Nurse says quarantine failing…
Video shows dead bodies in halls…
MCDONALD’S SHUTS… DISNEYLAND SHUTS…
Military Deployed…
Pandemic Simulation Predicts 65 Million Could Die…
BUG ESCAPED FROM LAB?

Coronavirus: 4 cases confirmed in Australia, Scott Morrison says they had been anticipated

A disinfection worker wearing protective gears spray antiseptic solution in an train amid rising public concerns over the spread of China's Wuhan Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images
A disinfection worker wearing protective gears spray antiseptic solution in an train amid rising public concerns over the spread of China’s Wuhan Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

Four cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia, as authorities scramble to contact passengers who shared flights from China with the patients.

Three men tested positive to the respiratory condition in NSW on Saturday, state health authorities confirmed.

The men, aged 35, 43 and 53, have been isolated in hospital to prevent the virus spreading further.

This entry was posted in civil society. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Coronavirus

  1. Ubique
    #3302466, posted on January 26, 2020 at 12:49 am

    The coronavirus is caused by global warming, as were SARS, avian flu, swine flu, ebola and the volcanic eruption eruption at Whakaari. It’s obvious. Gaia is angry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.