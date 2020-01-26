Scold of The Year wants tax increase, ad bans, lolly crack-down

Australian of the Year calls for sugar tax to fight diabetes-caused blindness.

Dr Muecke said a tax on sugary drinks must be on the table as part of efforts to prevent and manage type 2 diabetes – which afflicts at least 1.2 million Australians and costs the economy an estimated $15 billion a year, including lost productivity.

“Sugar is cheap and ubiquitous, so it’s readily accessible to everyone. You walk into a service station and there’s a counter of lollies as you walk in,” he said…

Dr Muecke said sugar was “as addictive as nicotine” and that consumers were “constantly bombarded by advertising” that, along with the high level of added sugar in processed foods, made it “very difficult” to maintain a healthy diet.

“I think we need to take sweet products away from checkout counters, particularly when they’re discounted,” he said.

“We’ve got to make them less accessible to the public.”