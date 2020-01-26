Scold of The Year wants tax increase, ad bans, lolly crack-down

Australian of the Year calls for sugar tax to fight diabetes-caused blindness.
Dr Muecke said a tax on sugary drinks must be on the table as part of efforts to prevent and manage type 2 diabetes – which afflicts at least 1.2 million Australians and costs the economy an estimated $15 billion a year, including lost productivity.
“Sugar is cheap and ubiquitous, so it’s readily accessible to everyone. You walk into a service station and there’s a counter of lollies as you walk in,” he said…
Dr Muecke said sugar was “as addictive as nicotine” and that consumers were “constantly bombarded by advertising” that, along with the high level of added sugar in processed foods, made it “very difficult” to maintain a healthy diet.
“I think we need to take sweet products away from checkout counters, particularly when they’re discounted,” he said.
“We’ve got to make them less accessible to the public.”
Note the language – ‘we’ vs. ‘the public.’ This has become the defining trait of the Australian of the Year award. Utterly infantile as a title, nowadays the winners are welites who see themselves as parsons. Their mission: to flog Australians into compliance with their pet strictures. I’m sure Dr Muecke is a great physician. I’m also sure he’s handsomely remunerated for his work. He’s free to counsel his patients and use whatever forums he likes to make medico-political proposals. But there is nothing admirable about a wealthy doctor trying to restrict the trade and profits of other businesses. It isn’t compulsory to buy five Mars bars at the checkout.
If taxes work, why not just tax diabetics? Think of it as a ‘user pays’ system.
It seems that the elite’s only solution is always to tax the poor. And the problem is that they are never satisfied, the demands always keep growing. My personal view is, ‘Fuck off and mind your own business.’
Sounds like Mike Bloomberg. How tall is he ?
Plain packaging for lollies, kept in a locked drawer out of sight behind the counter.
It’s just around the corner.
Happy Australia Day!
I’ve never seen it put so succinctly.
Nail, head, etc.
Dr feelgood should just jump ahead and argue for nutritionally balanced rations for the masses now.
I can just see it now. Speakeasy lolly shops.
They taxed the crap out of tobacco…very few complained.
I wonder how this ‘little’ taxing effort will go???
What next I wonder?
Maybe they should tax us on the amount of sunshine we get each year. It makes just as much sense. After all we know that excess exposure can cause skin cancers.
I wish ‘they’ would leave me the hell alone! How I want to live my life is my responsibility, my choice.
Just [email protected]%k orf!!!!