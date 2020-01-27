David Bidstrup: Was December 2019 “hotter” than December 2018?

As the climate change hysteria continues to gather momentum, particularly in view of the recent bushfires, I thought I would do some rudimentary analysis to see whether the Adelaide summer of 2019/20 is “hotter” than 2018/19.

The data comes from the BoM, so it must be right!

The analysis is just a straight comparison of maximum temperatures for the corresponding days in each of the years. This post looks at December 2019 compared to 2018. The same will be done for January, ready in a few days, and February. Once February’s temperatures are in the entire summer, December, January and February will be compared.

The chart below shows the differences in maximum temperatures for each day in December 2019 when compared to the corresponding day in 2018.

Above the x axis shows when 2019 was “hotter” than 2018 and below shows when it was “cooler”. For 15 out of 31 days it was “hotter” and for 16 it was “cooler”.

December 1 was the equal third lowest maximum temperature in the 132 years of records I have for Adelaide. There were 6 days, 20% of the month, with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees or more. Looking at the 132 Decembers in the record there have been 70 days above 40, or an average of 5% of the days. 1897 had 4 and so did 1898. 1899, 1901 and 1941 each had 3 and all other Decembers, all 126 of them, had 2 or less.

It is possible to find the “hottest ever” day for each date in the 132 year record. The chart below shows the T Max for December 2019 compared to the “hottest ever” in the record.

January is looking very interesting. More after the end of the month.