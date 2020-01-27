David Bidstrup: Was December 2019 “hotter” than December 2018?

As the climate change hysteria continues to gather momentum, particularly in view of the recent bushfires, I thought I would do some rudimentary analysis to see whether the Adelaide summer of 2019/20 is “hotter” than 2018/19.
The data comes from the BoM, so it must be right!
The analysis is just a straight comparison of maximum temperatures for the corresponding days in each of the years. This post looks at December 2019 compared to 2018. The same will be done for January, ready in a few days, and February. Once February’s temperatures are in the entire summer, December, January and February will be compared.
The chart below shows the differences in maximum temperatures for each day in December 2019 when compared to the corresponding day in 2018.
Above the x axis shows when 2019 was “hotter” than 2018 and below shows when it was “cooler”. For 15 out of 31 days it was “hotter” and for 16 it was “cooler”.
December 1 was the equal third lowest maximum temperature in the 132 years of records I have for Adelaide. There were 6 days, 20% of the month, with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees or more. Looking at the 132 Decembers in the record there have been 70 days above 40, or an average of 5% of the days. 1897 had 4 and so did 1898. 1899, 1901 and 1941 each had 3 and all other Decembers, all 126 of them, had 2 or less.
It is possible to find the “hottest ever” day for each date in the 132 year record. The chart below shows the T Max for December 2019 compared to the “hottest ever” in the record.
January is looking very interesting. More after the end of the month.
Every month, every year, is invariably hotter than the last. It only needs a blip in some ill placed gauge to prove that it was hotter. We replaced our old air conditioning units late last year and have only had them on maybe twice so far. A couple of times we’ve put to on heating cycle rather than start the fireplace.
Yep, this climate change/global warming thing works in mysterious ways.
I noticed how we moved closer to Summer the days generally appeared warmer. December in Victoria was definitely hotter than any month I had experienced since March.
I lit the wood fire a few times in December and twice in January so far to keep warm. I have not done that before in the twenty years I have lived in the Adelaide Hills.